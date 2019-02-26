USD ranked No. 25 in USA Today Coaches Poll
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota women’s basketball is ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll for the third-straight week, with the Coyotes filing in at No. 25.
South Dakota (24-4, 12-2 Summit League) has two AP Top 25 wins on its resume, knocking off No. 23 Iowa State, 64-59, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center back in November. USD also topped No. 22 Missouri, 74-61, on the road in Columbia on Dec. 15.
South Dakota hosts North Dakota State and North Dakota in its final two games of the regular season this weekend. Both games are doubleheaders with NDSU’s tip-off slated for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, while UND is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets are available on GoYotes.com.
USD's Sorbe named a Truman Scholarship Finalist
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota men’s swimming team member Josh Sorbe work within the community of Vermillion along with the South Dakota legislature out in Washington, D.C., set him up to submit an application to the Truman Foundation for one of the prestigious Truman Scholarships.
According to the Truman Foundation web site, the Truman Scholarship is "the premier graduate fellowship in the United States for those pursuing careers in public service." They continue: "Trumans are working in the West Wing, sitting on the US Supreme Court, and serving in federal and state legislatures. They are transforming nonprofits, delivering crucial services and organizing for change in local communities. And Truman Scholars are leaders in academia, research, and health care. They can be found in every branch of the Armed Services. And many make a difference beyond the borders of the United States."
Sorbe, the USD student body president, is one of 199 Truman Finalists nationwide.
Sorbe, an Academic All-Summit League selection in 2017-18, competed in three events at the recently completed Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships. He scored points in all three events (500 free, 1650 free, 400 IM) in helping the Coyote men to a team runner-up finish.
Iowa's Lugo named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Pat Lugo has been named Big Ten Conference Wrestler of the Week.
Lugo climbed to No. 9 in the rankings this week after upsetting No. 6 Kaden Gfeller of Oklahoma State, 7-4, on Sunday.
Lugo, ranked 12th entering the dual, scored takedowns in both the first and second periods to earn his first win of the season against a top six opponent. He improved to 4-4 against ranked opponents and extended his winning streak to seven.
The Big Ten Conference weekly honor is the first of Lugo’s career and the fourth for Iowa this season. Austin DeSanto, Kaleb Young, and Alex Marinelli were previously recognized.
The third-ranked Hawkeyes return to action March 9-10 at the Big Ten Championships in Minneapolis.
ISU's Carleton collects fifth Big 12 weekly honor
IRVING, Texas — Senior guard Bridget Carleton collected her fifth Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season. It's the 15th Big 12 weekly honor for Carleton, which ranks first in school history and third in Big 12 history, tying former Big 12 Player of the year Nina Davis.
Carleton led Iowa State to a 1-1 week in Big 12 action while averaging a 28.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. Carleton went 11-of-17 for 28 points and added 10 rebounds on the road at Oklahoma. At home, she dropped 28 points and recorded eight rebounds against No. 1 Baylor.
Carleton is the Big 12's leading scorer, averaging 21.8 points. She also ranks fourth in rebounds (8.4) and sixth in assists (4.1). She has also won more Big 12 Player of the Week honors than any other Big 12 women's basketball player this season, as no other Big 12 player has won more than two.
Iowa State is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 26 when it takes on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. in Lubbock. The game will air on FSSW.
UNI's Green named MVC Newcomer of the Week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Valley Conference has named UNI’s AJ Green the league’s Newcomer of the Week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Panthers go 2-0 on the week. Green scored 10 points against Missouri State.
Green finished with 22 points in the Panthers victory over Valparaiso on Saturday, going 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point arc to help the Panthers record their fourth straight win, the longest winning streak of the season.
Currently just one game back of first place in the MVC, the Panthers will be back in action on Wednesday, taking on the Ramblers of Loyola. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.