USD football adds Hodge as linebackers coach
VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota added Abdul Hodge to the football coaching staff as the outside linebackers coach.
Hodge was a three-time all-Big Ten linebacker for the Iowa Hawkeyes during a playing career that spanned 2002-05. He was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the third round of the 2006 NFL Draft and spent five years playing in the NFL for the Packers, Cincinnati Bengals and Carolina Panthers.
Following his career in the NFL, Hodge founded Professional Interactive Solutions. In addition, Hodge served as an assistant coach for several high schools and was head coach and defensive coordinator at GAIN Sports in Sarasota, Florida, from 2013-16. Most recently, he served as a football consultant for Iowa and was a coaching intern for the NFL’s Tennessee Titans.
Hodge and his wife, Chabli, reside in Vermillion. They have a daughter, Amari, and a son, Abdul Jr.
Former USD player Seekamp invited to Dallas Wings camp
DALLAS — South Dakota alumna Nicole Seekamp has signed with the Dallas Wings of the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA). Seekamp just completed her second season with the Adelaide Lightning of the Women’s National Basketball League in Australia.
A 2016 graduate of South Dakota, Seekamp ranked second all-time for points (2,056), assists (628) and steals (265) at USD. She was the 2015-16 Summit League Player of the Year and a two-time Summit League Tournament MVP, leading the Coyotes’ to the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2014 and the Women’s National Invitational Tournament championship in 2016.
A native of Renmark, South Australia, Seekamp has played professionally the past three seasons in Australia and Poland. She also played with Australia’s national team, the Opals, at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.
With the Lightning this past season, Seekamp averaged 12.2 points, five rebounds and six assists in leading Adelaide back to the WNBL Grand Final for the first time in over 10 years.
USD's Holscher, Devers sweep Summit Weekly Awards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota softball players Jamie Holscher and Alexis Devers have been named Summit League Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively. It is the third straight week a Coyote has been named Player of the Week and the second straight week it has been Holscher. Devers is Pitcher of the Week for the first time.
Holscher homered in three straight games for the second week in a row down in Madeira Beach, Florida. Included was a two-run walk-off homer against Purdue Saturday, giving the program its second win against a Big Ten team. She followed that up with solo shots against Drexel Saturday evening and in a 3-1 win against MTSU Sunday morning. Holscher was 7-for-16 (.438) in leading USD to a 4-1 record during the weekend.
Devers was 2-0 with a 1.11 ERA in three starts and 19 innings during the week. Both of her wins were complete-game performances against 2018 NCAA Tournament teams. She tossed a one-hit shutout against Albany Friday and took a two-hit shutout into the final frame of yesterday’s victory against MTSU. Devers allowed two runs in five innings in her start against the Boilermakers and earned a no decision. She struck out 10 in her three starts and of her 13 hits allowed, 12 were singles.
At 11-4, South Dakota is off to its best start since 2009 and its fourth-best start in program history. The Coyotes are in Phoenix, Arizona, this weekend for a tournament hosted by Grand Canyon University.
ISU's Carleton collects fifth Big 12 weekly honor
IRVING, Texas — Senior guard Bridget Carleton collected her fifth Big 12 Player of the Week honor of the season. It's the 15th Big 12 weekly honor for Carleton, which ranks first in school history and third in Big 12 history, tying former Big 12 Player of the year Nina Davis.
Carleton led Iowa State to a 1-1 week in Big 12 action while averaging a 28.0 points and 9.0 rebounds. Carleton went 11-of-17 for 28 points and added 10 rebounds on the road at Oklahoma. At home, she dropped 28 points and recorded eight rebounds against No. 1 Baylor.
Carleton is the Big 12's leading scorer, averaging 21.8 points. She also ranks fourth in rebounds (8.4) and sixth in assists (4.1). She has also won more Big 12 Player of the Week honors than any other Big 12 women's basketball player this season, as no other Big 12 player has won more than two.
Iowa State is back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 26 when it takes on Texas Tech at 6 p.m. in Lubbock. The game will air on FSSW.
UNI's Green named MVC Newcomer of the Week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Valley Conference has named UNI’s AJ Green the league’s Newcomer of the Week.
Green ended the week with 32 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to help the Panthers go 2-0 on the week. Green scored 10 points against Missouri State.
Green finished with 22 points in the Panthers victory over Valparaiso on Saturday, going 9-of-16 from the field and 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point arc to help the Panthers record their fourth straight win, the longest winning streak of the season.
Currently just one game back of first place in the MVC, the Panthers will be back in action on Wednesday, taking on the Ramblers of Loyola. The game tips off at 7 p.m. and can be viewed on ESPN+.