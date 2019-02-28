USD sends four to NCAA Indoor Championships
VERMILLION, S.D. -- Four members of the South Dakota men’s and women’s track and field teams have qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships slated for March 8-9 at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Two-time NCAA Champion Chris Nilsen enters the competition with the third-best pole vault height this season. Nilsen jumped a season-best 18 feet, 10 ¼ inches, at the Summit League Championships to break his own meet record. The junior has been consistent this season, jumping 18-8 ¾ for three-straight weeks. He broke 19 feet six times in 2018. Nilsen is a four-time first-team All-American in the pole vault.
Junior Zack Anderson cleared a DakotaDome and South Dakota program-record 7-3 ¾ at the Dakota Realty Alumni Meet in the high jump. That mark is the height to qualify him for the meet, but he has cleared seven feet at six of seven meets this season. Anderson broke the Summit League Championships meet record last weekend with a jump of 7-2 ¼. He then barely nicked the bar on his third attempt at 7-5. Anderson enters the competitive field tied for 11th.
Senior Lara Boman launched the weight throw 72-6 ½ in the midst of an incredible competition at the Summit League Championships, with the mark holding up for gold and a new Summit League meet record. She enters the field tied for ninth.
A three-time All-American in the pole vault, junior Helen Falda made the field in the 16th qualifying spot. Falda jumped an indoor-best 14-2 at the Jack Johnson Classic earlier this season.
Nilsen will be the lone Yote in action on Friday night. The men’s pole vault gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 8.
Anderson takes the stage at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 9, in the men’s high jump. Falda will jump in the women’s pole vault at 4 p.m. and Boman will wrap up the Coyotes in competition at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
A live stream of both days will be available on ESPN3 using the WatchESPN app. The live stream begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. In addition, a tape-delayed TV broadcast will air on Sunday, March 10, at 9 p.m. on ESPN2 and again on Monday, March 11, at 9 p.m. on ESPNU.
USF's Hummel named All-NSIC first team
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- For the second straight season, junior guard Kaely Hummel, a Cherokee native, has been named to the All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference squad.
Hummel was named to the 12-member first team after earning second team honors a year ago. Hummel helped lead USF to a 22-7 record and into the NSIC Sanford Health Postseason Tournament quarterfinals where the Cougars will face Wayne State at 2:30 pm Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Hummel ranks in the top seven in the NSIC in four statistical categories. She is sixth in the league in scoring at 15.6 points per game, fourth in free throw shooting at 85.5 percent, third with 2.4 threes per game and seventh in three-point percentage at 40.4 percent. Hummel has 63 career double-digit scoring games and 14 contests with at least 20 points. Fourteen times this season she has hit three or more threes in a game and has five on three occasions. She has 38 career games with at least three made treys and seven games with five or more triples.
In USF's D-II era, Hummel ranks second with 190 made three-pointers, which is fourth all-time overall at USF. She is third in the program's D-II era in points and 16th all-time at USF with 1,155 points. With 87 starts she is third in the DII era with 88 games played for eighth. Hummel has the second (462, 2017-18) and third (452, 2018-19) best scoring seasons in the D-II era at USF.
WSC lands three on men's NSIC team
Wayne, Neb. -- Wayne State College landed three players on the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Men’s Basketball Team – Kendall Jacks First Team All-NSIC, Trevin Joseph Second Team All-NSIC and Vance Janssen Honorable Mention All-NSIC.
Jacks was a First Team All-NSIC honoree after averaging 15.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season. He ranks 15th in the league in scoring, seventh in free throw percentage (.830) and 10th in field goal percentage (.541) while scoring double figures in 28 of 29 games this season. Jacks third in all-time scoring at WSC with 1,590 points.
It’s the third time that Jacks has earned All-NSIC honors, named Honorable Mention last season and Second Team as a sophomore.
Joseph collected Second Team All-NSIC accolades after leading the Wildcats in scoring this season at 16.6 points a contest. He ranked 12th in the NSIC in scoring and is 10th in 3-point field goals per game (2.3).
Janssen earned Honorable Mention recognition after averaging 12.1 points and 3.0 assists per game this season. He ranked second in the NSIC in steals per game (1.4), tied for 10th in free throw percentage (.819) and was 12th in assist/turnover ratio (1.7).
Wayne State is now 20-9 on the season following Wednesday 84-62 win over the University of Mary in the opening round of the NSIC Men’s Basketball Tournament. It marks the first 20-win season for the Wildcats since the 1999-2000 season (26-6 in Greg McDermott’s final year). The Wildcats now face St. Cloud State Sunday evening at 8 p.m. in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
WSC's Norling named NSIC first team
Wayne, Neb. –- Wayne State College sophomore forward Erin Norling was voted to the 2019 NSIC All-Conference Women’s Basketball First Team announced.
Norling led Wayne State in scoring this season, averaging 15.2 points per game to go with 5.5 rebounds a contest. She ranked eighth in the NSIC in scoring, third in minutes played per game (34.3), tied for eighth in steals per game (1.7), 14th in assists (2.8) and 15th in free throw percentage (.783/101-129).
Wayne State is 15-14 on the season following Wednesday night’s 54-52 NSIC Women’s Basketball Tournament win at the University of Mary. The Wildcats now face Sioux Falls Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the NSIC Tournament quarterfinals at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.