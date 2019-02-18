Coyotes move to No. 23 in AP Top 25
NEW YORK — The South Dakota women’s basketball improved to No. 23 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Coyotes improved two spots from last week when they cracked the top-25 for the first time in program history.
South Dakota boasts a 23-3 record on the season, standing at 11-1 in the Summit League.
The Coyotes have two AP Top 25 wins on their resume, knocking off No. 23 Iowa State, 64-59, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center back in November. USD also topped No. 22 Missouri, 74-61, on the road in Columbia on Dec. 15.
In the Coyotes’ lone game last week, South Dakota topped Western Illinois 83-61 on the road.
South Dakota hosts Denver at 7 p.m. Thursday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Tickets can be purchased on GoYotes.com.
Holscher named Summit Player of the Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota senior Jamie Holscher has been named the Summit League Softball Player of the Week for the period ended Feb. 17. It is the first such honor for Holscher.
Holscher hit three-run home runs in three consecutive games at this week’s Madeira Beach Invitational in Florida. Highlighting the effort was her three-run walk-off homer in extra innings that beat Drexel 11-8 Saturday. Later that day, she added another three-run blast and accounted for all four USD RBIs in a game against Murray State.
Holscher was 7-for-18 (.389) in five games in Florida with two doubles, 11 RBIs and three runs scored. She leads the Summit League with 16 RBIs thru 10 games and her .485 average is second in the league to teammate Dustie Durham’s .528 average.
Holscher and the Coyotes (7-3) return to Madeira Beach this weekend for five more contests.
Gustafson tabbed B1G Player of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- For the 12th time this season, University of Iowa women’s basketball senior Megan Gustafson has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.
It is the 22nd Big Ten Player of the Week Award of Gustafson’s career – a Big Ten record. Gustafson also adds to her record for conference awards in a season (12).
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native averaged 29.0 points, 17.0 rebounds, and shot 65.5 percent from the field and 87.0 percent from the free throw line in a pair of Iowa wins last week.
Gustafson shot 81.8 percent (9-for-11) from the field and the free throw line in Iowa’s win over Illinois on Feb. 14. She scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 17 rebounded to register her 78th career double-double – a Big Ten record.
On Feb. 17, Gustafson scored a game-high 31 points on 10-for-18 shooting from the field to lead Iowa to a win over No. 7/8 Maryland. She grabbed 17 rebounds and recorded three blocks in the contest. Gustafson scored 24 points and 13 rebounds in the second half. She made 10-of-11 free throws in the final 20 minutes.
Gustafson and the No. 10/13 Hawkeyes travel to Bloomington, Indiana, for a contest against the Hoosiers on Thursday. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on BTN.
Iowa State sweeps weekly Big 12 Awards
AMES, Iowa – After a 78-64 win at No. 18 Kansas State on Saturday, which snapped the Wildcats' nine-game conference win streak, Iowa State's Lindell Wigginton was named the Big 12 Player of the Week, while Talen Horton-Tucker earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors.
Wigginton provided a big spark for the Cyclones off the bench in Manhattan. He dropped 23 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, including 5-of-6 from deep, which matched his career high. He pulled down three boards and dished out three assists. It is the fourth time that he's been named the conference player of the week.
Horton-Tucker was hitting from everywhere on Saturday. He finished the game with 20 points behind a career day from downtown, cashing in on 6-of-9 from deep. The six made three pointers was a new career high. He added three rebounds, two assists and a steal to his stat line. It's the second time this season that Horton-Tucker has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the week.
The No. 23 Iowa State men's basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Big 12) returns to the court Tuesday when it plays host to Baylor. That game is set to tip at 8 p.m. from Hilton Coliseum and will be televised on ESPN2.
Judkins Named B1G Pitcher of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior pitcher Grant Judkins was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week. It is Judkins’ first career weekly honor.
Judkins threw a career-high six innings of no-hit ball with a career-high 11 strikeouts in Iowa’s 10-0 win over Marshall on Sunday. Judkins was the second Hawkeye pitcher (Jack Dreyer) to throw five or more innings with 10 or more strikeouts at the Diamond 9 Sunshine State Classic.
Judkins was also tabbed Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week powered by Diamond Sports for his efforts against Marshall.
Iowa (2-1) returns to action this weekend, traveling to Hawaii for a four-game series in Honolulu.
WSC's Kalkowski named Northern Sun AOW
Wayne, Neb. -- Cade Kalkowski of Wayne State College was announced as the Northern Sun Conference Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Week following his performance in last weekend’s South Dakota Last Chance Invite in Brookings, South Dakota. It’s the second time this season that Kalkowski has received NSIC Indoor Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Kalkowski placed second in the weight throw with a mark of 65’ 7 ¾”. He currently ranks second in the NSIC and eighth in NCAA Division II with a season-best mark of 66’ 3” set at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invite in Lincoln on February 1.
Wayne State College will compete on Friday and Saturday at the Northern Sun Conference Indoor Championships in Mankato, Minnesota.
MVFC announces 2018 academic awards
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota football players Clay Fisher, Spencer Hopkins and Austin Simmons highlight the 2018 Missouri Valley Football Academic Awards announced recently by the league office. Those three are part of a group of athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Football Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through Fall 2018 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation.
Twenty-one Coyotes, including Fisher, Hopkins and Simmons, received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which re¬quires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters and participation in athletics a minimum of two years (fresh¬men are not eligible).
In addition, 55 Coyotes were named to the 2018 MVFC Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2018), must have been a member of the football team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall.
All South Dakota MVFC Academic Award winners are listed below:
PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD
Clay Fisher, Spencer Hopkins, Austin Simmons
COMMISSIONER’S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
Jack Cochrane, Levi Falck, Clay Fisher, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Jacob Headlee, Connor Herrmann, Spencer Hopkins, Alex Jensen, Tyler Johnson, Peter Klug, Nathan Kneifl, Dominic Long, Mason Lorber, Isaiah McDaniels, Mason Scheidegger, Joe Schlager, Brady Schutt, Austin Simmons, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch
HONOR ROLL
Tanner Anderson, Isaac Armstead, Canaan Brooks, Sammy Byrd, Kody Case, Jack Cochrane, Alex Coker, Trystn Ducker, Levi Falck, Clay Fisher, Tyler Foote, Spencer Gavin, Lincoln Gibbs, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Drew Greenhaw, Hunter Headlee, Jacob Headlee, Connor Herrmann, Spencer Hopkins, Shamar Jackson, Cody Jennings, Alex Jensen, Nick Jensen, Tyler Johnson, Ben Klett, Peter Klug, Nathan Kneifl, Nick Kramer, Carter Kuchel, Dominic Long, Mason Lorber, Ryan Mazurek, Andy McCance, Isaiah McDaniels, Brock Mogensen, Luis Peguero, Jarrod Peterson, Phillip Powell, Elijah Reed, Mason Scheidegger, Joe Schlager, Braden Schneider, Brady Schutt, Trevor Shohoney, Austin Simmons, Rodney Sivils, Dakota Smith, Jakari Starling, Nathan Stoffel, Conner Thiele, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch, Austin Wallace, Devalon Whitcomb