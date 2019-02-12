USD women ranked 25th in Coaches Poll
VERMILLION, S.D. — A day after entering the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in school history, South Dakota women’s basketball has entered the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 25 as well. The Coyotes had received votes for nine of the past 10 weeks.
This marks South Dakota’s first time being ranked since the 2007-08 season. In their final season of NCAA Division II, the Coyotes went 33-2 en route to finishing as NCAA Division II Runners-Up. South Dakota was ranked second in the USA Today/ESPN Division II Coaches Top-25 poll at the end of the season.
South Dakota boasts a 22-3 record this season in the midst of the program’s best NCAA Division I season to date.
The Coyotes have two top-25 wins on their resume, knocking off No. 23/22 Iowa State, 64-59, inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center back in November. USD also topped No. 22/24 Missouri, 74-61, on the road in Columbia on Dec. 15.
The polls’ announcement comes on the heels of regular season sweeps of Omaha and Oral Roberts.
South Dakota travels to Western Illinois for its lone game of the week on Saturday, before returning home to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center for three of their final four regular season games. Tickets can be purchased on GoYotes.com.
USD's Nilsen picks up another weekly honor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota junior Chris Nilsen has been named the Summit League Track and Field Athlete of the Week for the period ended Feb. 10. This marks Nilsen’s second honor of the season and 18th in his career.
Nilsen matched his season-best of 18 feet, 8 ¾ inches, for the third time this season with a runner-up performance at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He took second to Andrew Irwin, a professional vaulter who joined Nilsen on Team USA at the 2017 IAAF World Championships. Nilsen was the top collegian in the invitational field, beating out five men ranked in the NCAA’s top-10 this season.
The Coyotes travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, for the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday.
Buena Vista's Hustedt promoted to OC
STORM LAKE, Iowa – Buena Vista head football coach Grant Mollring has announced that Chad Hustedt will be promoted and assume the role of offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach beginning with the 2019 season. Hustedt had spent the last two seasons serving as the team's defensive backs coach.
Hustedt first joined the coaching staff in 2016 and served as running backs coach. Before stepping foot on campus, Hustedt spent six years as an assistant football coach for Ridge View High School in Holstein, Iowa.
In his first season at BVU as running backs coach in 2016, the Beavers averaged better than 150 yards per game on the ground and had one individual rank third during conference play in rushing yards per game (104.0). Over the last two seasons with Hustedt as defensive backs coach, BVU went from seven interceptions in 2017 to 13 in 2018. It also saw its passing yards allowed decrease from 266.0 yards allowed per game in 2017 to 236.2 in 2018.