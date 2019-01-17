Wayne State baseball picked sixth in NSIC
WAYNE, Neb. -- The Wayne State College baseball team was picked sixth in the 2019 NSIC Preseason Baseball Coaches Poll released Thursday. Sophomore second baseman Andrew Hanson and sophomore left handed pitcher Aaron Ras have been listed as Wildcats to Watch in the NSIC this season.
The Wildcats return five position starters and four starting pitchers from last year’s team that was 21-26 overall and placed seventh in the NSIC with an 18-16 league record.
Defending NCAA Division II national champion Augustana was voted the team to beat in the NSIC this season, receiving 13 first-place votes and 193 points. Minnesota State came in second with the remaining two first-place votes and 175 points in voting by league coaches. Defending NSIC regular season champion Minot State was third at 172 points followed by St. Cloud State (162) and Concordia-St. Paul (139).
Wayne State was sixth with 121 points, edging seventh place Winona State at 115 points. Northern State (109), Minnesota Duluth (91) and Minnesota Crookston (67) round out the top 10 teams in the poll.
Hanson, a 6-1, 185-pound sophomore second baseman, was listed as Wayne State’s Position Player to Watch. Last season, he earned First Team All-NSIC honors with a .320 batting average, recording seven homers with 29 RBI. He was second on the team in runs scored (33) and walks (18).
Ras, a 6-0, 195-pound sophomore, is Wayne State’s Pitcher to Watch this season after posting a 5-2 mark in 10 starts last season with a 4.02 ERA. The left-hander allowed just 49 hits in 53.2 innings pitched with 44 strikeouts. Ras allowed just eight extra base hits.
Wayne State is scheduled to open the 2019 baseball season on Saturday, Feb. 9, at Northeastern State in Oklahoma for a doubleheader at 12 p.m.
Bartlett named Golfer to Watch, USD picked fifth
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota junior Katie Bartlett has been named a Golfer to Watch as part of the preseason poll announced by the Summit League Thursday.
Bartlett was the Coyotes’ top player through five fall events including an individual victory. She averaged 76.7 strokes per round and tallied a pair of rounds under par.
She won the Creighton Classic in early October when she shot 1-over-par with 147 strokes.
As a team, the Coyotes were tabbed fifth in the poll of coaches, which favored Denver with 64 points. South Dakota garnered 39 points, placing behind Denver, South Dakota State, Oral Roberts and North Dakota State.
South Dakota picked up the team victory at the Loyola Fall Invitational tallying 912 strokes over three rounds to top the field of 12 teams.
The Coyotes enter the spring portion of the season ranked fourth in the league with a stroke average of 304.9. At the Golfweek Program Challenge, taking place Sept. 9-11 in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, the Coyotes set a program record for low score with 293 strokes in the final round.
The spring portion of the season is set to begin Feb. 24-26 at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Spring Classic in Charleston, S.C.