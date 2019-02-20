WSC men's basketball listed ninth in region
Wayne, Neb. -- Wayne State College is listed ninth in the initial NCAA Division II Central Region Men’s Basketball Rankings.
The Wildcats are 18-8 overall and 15-8 against NCAA Division II teams overall and in-region.
Northwest Missouri State leads the regional rankings with fellow MIAA school Washburn in second. Northern State and St. Cloud State from the NSIC are third and fourth with Missouri Southern from the MIAA in fifth.
Southern Nazarene from the GAC is sixth followed by Minnesota State seventh, Lincoln (Mo.) eighth, Wayne State ninth and Southern Arkansas in 10th.
The top eight teams from the region advance to the NCAA Central Region Tournament March 16, 17 and 19. Automatic bids are granted to the winners of the three conference tournaments with the remaining five spots awarded to teams on an at-large basis.
Wayne State will close out the regular season at home this weekend, hosting Southwest Minnesota State Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Sioux Falls Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in Rice Auditorium.
Iowa's Marinelli named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa sophomore Alex Marinelli has been named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
The award is the second in as many days for Marinelli. He was named Big Ten Co-Wrestler of the Week by the league office Tuesday.
Marinelli, ranked No. 2 nationally at 165, defeated No. 3 Evan Wick of Wisconsin, 6-4, on Sunday, helping Iowa clinch a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
Marinelli scored a reversal in the final minute to force overtime, and recorded the deciding takedown 35 seconds into sudden victory. He improved to 19-0 overall with four wins against opponents ranked sixth or better.
The third-ranked Hawkeyes return to the mat Sunday at No. 2 Oklahoma State. The dual begins at 2 p.m. in at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Iowa's Gustafson named semifinalist for Naismith
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named one of 10 semifinalist for the 2019 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The list will be narrowed to five finalists March 12.
The Port Wing, Wisconsin, native ranks in the top-four nationally in eight statistical categories. She leads the nation in field goal percentage (70.2), points per game (27.4), total points (713), and field goals made (295), ranks second in rebounds (341), defensive rebounds per game (10), and double-doubles (24), and ranks fourth in rebounds per game (13.1).
Gustafson and the No. 10/13 Hawkeyes return to action Thursday, traveling to Bloomington, Indiana, for a contest against the Hoosiers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on BTN.
MVFC announces 2018 academic awards
ST. LOUIS — South Dakota football players Clay Fisher, Spencer Hopkins and Austin Simmons highlight the 2018 Missouri Valley Football Academic Awards announced recently by the league office. Those three are part of a group of athletes who earned the league’s highest academic achievement by capturing the Missouri Valley Football Conference President’s Council Academic Excellence Award.
The President's Council Academic Excellence Award requires a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average (through Fall 2018 semester) and participation in athletics a minimum of two years. The student-athlete must be within 18 hours of graduation.
Twenty-one Coyotes, including Fisher, Hopkins and Simmons, received the league’s Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award, which re¬quires a minimum GPA of 3.2 for the previous two semesters and participation in athletics a minimum of two years (fresh¬men are not eligible).
In addition, 55 Coyotes were named to the 2018 MVFC Honor Roll, which recognizes academic achievement of student-athletes. To qualify for the Honor Roll, a student-athlete must have recorded a minimum 3.0 grade point average for a specified term (Fall 2018), must have been a member of the football team, and must have a minimum of 12 hours of enrollment during the fall.
All South Dakota MVFC Academic Award winners are listed below:
PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL ACADEMIC AWARD
Clay Fisher, Spencer Hopkins, Austin Simmons
COMMISSIONER’S ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE AWARD
Jack Cochrane, Levi Falck, Clay Fisher, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Jacob Headlee, Connor Herrmann, Spencer Hopkins, Alex Jensen, Tyler Johnson, Peter Klug, Nathan Kneifl, Dominic Long, Mason Lorber, Isaiah McDaniels, Mason Scheidegger, Joe Schlager, Brady Schutt, Austin Simmons, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch
HONOR ROLL
Tanner Anderson, Isaac Armstead, Canaan Brooks, Sammy Byrd, Kody Case, Jack Cochrane, Alex Coker, Trystn Ducker, Levi Falck, Clay Fisher, Tyler Foote, Spencer Gavin, Lincoln Gibbs, Dalton Godfrey, Austin Goehring, Drew Greenhaw, Hunter Headlee, Jacob Headlee, Connor Herrmann, Spencer Hopkins, Shamar Jackson, Cody Jennings, Alex Jensen, Nick Jensen, Tyler Johnson, Ben Klett, Peter Klug, Nathan Kneifl, Nick Kramer, Carter Kuchel, Dominic Long, Mason Lorber, Ryan Mazurek, Andy McCance, Isaiah McDaniels, Brock Mogensen, Luis Peguero, Jarrod Peterson, Phillip Powell, Elijah Reed, Mason Scheidegger, Joe Schlager, Braden Schneider, Brady Schutt, Trevor Shohoney, Austin Simmons, Rodney Sivils, Dakota Smith, Jakari Starling, Nathan Stoffel, Conner Thiele, Tyler Tsagalis, Caleb Vander Esch, Austin Wallace, Devalon Whitcomb