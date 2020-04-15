Brita Hand hired as Briar Cliff women's basketball coach

While Brita Hand hasn't officially set foot on Briar Cliff's campus yet, she has some familiarity when the Charger women's basketball program.
When Hand was a freshman at Ashford University during the 2011-12 season, the Saints suffered an 89-61 lopsided loss to Briar Cliff, which went 25-10 that season and made a deep run in the NAIA Division II National Tournament.
So when the BCU head coaching job opened up back in early March, Hand thought why not apply for the position.
The 27-year-old Clear Lake native had just been named to the WBCA 30 Under 30 list for the 2019-20 season and Briar Cliff athletic director Nic Scandrett was impressed with the rest of Hand's resume.
On Wednesday, Hand was officially announced as the 11th head coach in Briar Cliff women's basketball history.
"I said why not Briar Cliff, what is there not to like? I am close to family and they can have success on and off the court," Hand said. "It's in a great area and there is some great recruiting there. It was more of a question of why not Briar Cliff than why Briar Cliff because it is such a great opportunity to be close to family and to develop young ladies.
"My introduction (to Briar Cliff) was my freshman year. The history of their program is important."
That was also Hand's last season wearing a jersey because she suffered a major shoulder injury, which ended her playing career. However, Hand was able to transition to a coaching role as a student assistant in her sophomore season.
"I had three shoulder surgeries so anything you could tear in your shoulder, I did," Hand said. "I became an assistant my sophomore year and I got a great opportunity."
After Ashford, Hand spent three seasons (2015-2018) as an assistant at NCAA Division II Truman State and then spent 2018-19 at NCAA Division III Illinois College before landing as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at William Penn in Oskaloosa this past season.
William Penn went 25-7 this past season and was 19-5 in the Heart of America Conference, considered one of the top conferences in NAIA D-I. William Penn finished as the runner-up in the Heart of America conference tournament and qualified for the NAIA D-I National Tournament.
"She's a rising star," Scandrett said. "She has a crystal clear idea of what it will take and she comes highly recommended with coaches in NAIA D-II. We feel really, really good about it. What's impressive is how well-rounded she is. She has the perfect balance of character and charisma. She was going to be swooped up quickly by another program. She is going to do a tremendous job."
Scandrett and Hand haven't officially met, though, and she has yet to be on campus. Still, she has seen the campus thanks to Zoom meetings and the interviews with Scandrett and the rest of the search committee were conducted through video conferencing because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, the situation never affected the search process at all, Scandrett said.
"In the end, I don't think it delayed us much. The biggest impact was how we conducted the interviews. ... Obviously I would've liked to have Hand on campus but the process was flawless," Scandrett said. "We had a large group (of candidates) with a diverse background. We were looking for someone who is strong in recruiting, especially in our own backyard, is a strong coach, is aligned with our core values, someone who values academics and someone who is excited to be at Briar Cliff.
"Without a doubt, we accomplished that."
Hand knows Briar Cliff's recruiting base well, whether it is Northwest Iowa or Iowa in general, she focused on that area not only when she was at William Penn but also at Truman State.
"I've watched a lot of Midwest basketball, going to a lot of tournaments, going to Minnesota," Hand said. "I recruited this area and talked to kids here. I am excited to recruit these great athletes."
Hand takes over for Mike Power, who was relieved of duties back in early March. Power won 371 games, the most-ever in Briar Cliff history and almost half of the program's 764 total wins.
But the Chargers are coming off its fourth-straight losing season, going 11-19 overall and 8-14 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Briar Cliff returns a young, talented roster, though. The Chargers lost only two seniors from the 2019-20 season and only one of them, Alyssa Carley, was a starter. According to Scandrett, no Briar Cliff player has put in any notice of transferring.
Freshman Konnor Sudmann led the Chargers with 16.8 points per game and was named the GPAC Freshman of the Year. Junior-to-be Madelyn Deitchler followed with 14.5 points and a team-high 6.5 rebounds per game. Freshman Payton Slaughter, a Cherokee grad, led the team with 73 assists and averaged 8.6 points per game.
Hand feels coaching in the Heart of America Conference helped prepare her for coaching the GPAC and she wants to get Briar Cliff back to its winning ways.
"I am familiar with the conference, I've seen some of the coaches before and I am excited. It's always great to have the competition," Hand said. "My expectation is to win. My expectations are to cut down nets. I want to get into it right away and I want to get it done on and off the court."
