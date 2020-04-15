Brita Hand hired as Briar Cliff women's basketball coach

That was also Hand's last season wearing a jersey because she suffered a major shoulder injury, which ended her playing career. However, Hand was able to transition to a coaching role as a student assistant in her sophomore season.

"I had three shoulder surgeries so anything you could tear in your shoulder, I did," Hand said. "I became an assistant my sophomore year and I got a great opportunity."

After Ashford, Hand spent three seasons (2015-2018) as an assistant at NCAA Division II Truman State and then spent 2018-19 at NCAA Division III Illinois College before landing as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at William Penn in Oskaloosa this past season.

William Penn went 25-7 this past season and was 19-5 in the Heart of America Conference, considered one of the top conferences in NAIA D-I. William Penn finished as the runner-up in the Heart of America conference tournament and qualified for the NAIA D-I National Tournament.

"She's a rising star," Scandrett said. "She has a crystal clear idea of what it will take and she comes highly recommended with coaches in NAIA D-II. We feel really, really good about it. What's impressive is how well-rounded she is. She has the perfect balance of character and charisma. She was going to be swooped up quickly by another program. She is going to do a tremendous job."