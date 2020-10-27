Brita Hand preps for first season with Briar Cliff women's basketball

Hand will be leaning on Sudmann, junior Madelyn Deitchler and Slaughter since those three played a significant amount last season.

"We are super young. We have a couple of freshmen that will see some playing time as well," Hand said. "We are leaning (on those three) for leadership. At the same time, our freshmen are working hard and the other sophomores are working hard. We have a great group altogether. So it will be exciting to see them play."

Hand mentioned that freshman Jayde Barto, a freshman from Kingsley-Pierson, could see some time in the rotation. Freshman guard Kennedy Benne and freshman forward Lauren Hauser will also see significant time this season.

Sudmann will be the focal point since she is coming off a stellar freshman season where she was third in the GPAC in scoring, which helped her earn GPAC Freshman of the Year.

"She's definitely a player. When scouting, she's someone you write down that can do a little bit of everything," Sudmann said. "We are excited to see her in a game. We saw her in our closed scrimmage and she had a great scrimmage. We are excited to get out there but we also talk about teammates have to step up, too, so not all of the focus is on her."