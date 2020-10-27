Brita Hand preps for first season with Briar Cliff women's basketball

SIOUX CITY — It's been an unusual first preseason camp for new Briar Cliff women's basketball coach Brita Hand.
Briar Cliff announced Hand's hiring back in April, during the first couple of months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hand wasn't actually able to meet the team until they came back to campus for the fall semester.
So it's been a learning process for the team since, not only figuring out Hand's style of coaching but also dealing with the COVID-19 practice restrictions.
Despite the obstacles, it's been a good process for the Chargers so far.
"It's going well. We had an unusual preseason and first month of practice because of COVID, but the kids have handled it really well and we've done some great things," Hand said. "We are to see it all put together this weekend."
Hand takes over for Mike Power, who won 371 games during his tenure.
Sophomore guard Payton Slaughter, a Cherokee grad, said there are subtle differences between last year and this one.
"It's been really good. Our team works really hard and we are excited for the season," Slaughter said. "It's different having a woman coach over a male coach but honestly, they are both really intense and want what's best for us. It's been fun playing for both of them. This year we are trying to press more and be a little more up-tempo. That's what coach wants."
The first game of the Brita Hand-era begins at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Chargers travel to Valley City State. The first home game for Briar Cliff is Nov. 21 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game against the College of Saint Mary.
"When we talk about goals and expectations, we don't look at it as the season as a whole," Hand said. "Every team's goal is to compete in the conference, compete for a conference title and for a spot in the national tournament. We focus more on taking it one day at a time, get one percent better every day. At the end of the year, we will be a lot better than we were at the beginning of the year if we do that. That will also put us in a great position."
The Chargers are coming off an 11-19 2019-20 campaign and were 8-14 in the GPAC.
Last season's roster was already young, with then-freshman Konnor Sudman leading the way with 16.8 points per game.
The Chargers still had one senior in the rotation, though, with Alyssa Carley, who hit 154 3-pointers in her career.
This season, Briar Cliff only has one senior on its roster - South Sioux's Ashley Hohenstein, who didn't play in a game last season and had 31 total points and 14 rebounds as a sophomore.
So the Chargers will be young again with a roster that features four juniors, eight sophomores and six freshmen.
Hand will be leaning on Sudmann, junior Madelyn Deitchler and Slaughter since those three played a significant amount last season.
"We are super young. We have a couple of freshmen that will see some playing time as well," Hand said. "We are leaning (on those three) for leadership. At the same time, our freshmen are working hard and the other sophomores are working hard. We have a great group altogether. So it will be exciting to see them play."
Hand mentioned that freshman Jayde Barto, a freshman from Kingsley-Pierson, could see some time in the rotation. Freshman guard Kennedy Benne and freshman forward Lauren Hauser will also see significant time this season.
Sudmann will be the focal point since she is coming off a stellar freshman season where she was third in the GPAC in scoring, which helped her earn GPAC Freshman of the Year.
"She's definitely a player. When scouting, she's someone you write down that can do a little bit of everything," Sudmann said. "We are excited to see her in a game. We saw her in our closed scrimmage and she had a great scrimmage. We are excited to get out there but we also talk about teammates have to step up, too, so not all of the focus is on her."
Deitchler took a major leap for Briar Cliff last season and led the team with 6.4 rebounds per game to go along with 14.5 points per game.
As a freshman, Slaughter was fourth on the team with 8.6 points per game and she's ready for a second go at in on the floor.
"(Sophomore year) is not as nerve-racking. The GPAC is really intense and there's a lot of good girls that we play against, so I am excited," Slaughter said. "It takes awhile to get used to it but it's nice to have that whole year under your belt. You don't have to be so nervous and you can just play, instead of having to worry about adjusting."
Even though the team is young, Slaughter still feels like the Chargers have the pieces to compete in the GPAC.
"We can be really good, I know we can," Slaughter said. "We are really young and we have an awesome class that just came up for us, which will get some really good minutes and will play a lot for us. I think we can be really good."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!