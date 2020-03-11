BRLD boys go into the state tournament undefeated

Sutton (23-2) is the No. 3 seed and Yutan (22-3) is the No. 4 seed. Ponca (23-4) was given the No. 5 seed and Centennial (21-4) is the No. 6 seed. Palmyra (19-6) is the No. 7 seed.

The NSAA state tournaments are still going to happen but will be played with only family members of the players in the stands due to the coronavirus. No cheerleaders, student sections or mascots will be at the games.

BRLD hasn’t overlooked anyone throughout the season. The Panthers have two dominating wins over Ponca, which also qualified for the C2 state tournament, including a 16-point victory in sub-district play. BRLD also took down Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, which is the No. 2 seed in the D1 state tournament, by 22 points and took down Twin River in the district game by 30 points.

The Panthers closest game lately was a four-point victory over Hastings, which is the No. 3 seed in the Class B state tournament. That is only one of two games where the opponent has been within single digits of BRLD by the game-ending horn.