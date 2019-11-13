Brock Purdy has 'the sign of greatness'

“He’s just one of those guys that’s got ‘it.’ Whatever ‘it’ is, is really personal. He wants to be the best, he’s always trying to find ways to better himself and he’s never satisfied with what he’s done — positive or negative — and I really appreciate that about him. That’s the sign of greatness when you have those character traits and Brock certainly enables all of those things.”

His teammates appreciate his mentality, too.

Tight end Chase Allen called Purdy a, “Stone-cold killer.”

“It’s great for him to have the mental strength to bounce back like that — most people can’t,” receiver Tarique Milton said. “Most people would let what happened to him in the fourth quarter of the Oklahoma State game define them — he didn’t. He kept on working and kept on moving forward. I’m really proud of him.”

In the fourth quarter in Norman, Oklahoma, after every scoring drive, Purdy went over and talked with Campbell, then he went over to the phone and talked with offensive coordinator Tom Manning in the booth about what happened on the drive, what he did like and what he didn’t.