Brock Purdy throws late TD to seal Iowa State's win over Kansas

“Brock would tell you that it wasn’t a great first half. Yet, when this team has needed him the most, he’s been his best. It’s a pleasure to coach him and it’s going to be really fun to watch him grow because I think an even better Brock Purdy will be really dangerous.”

As a team, Iowa State struggled for much of the afternoon before Purdy steadied the ship in the fourth quarter for the offense.

“I think it was execution,” Campbell said. “I haven’t seen us drop any balls all year and all of a sudden we’re dropping balls left and right. We’re the least penalized team in the Big 12 by far and I go out in the first half and I see penalty after penalty. We’re 2nd and 40 at one point, or whatever it was. That’s not how we play here.

“Why we got there, I don’t know that, but I think it was just an execution standpoint. We had plays open. We had guys open. We had plays out there and I think that’s the disheartening thing, is we left a lot out there today as much as we were able to make some great plays happen.”

The defense also let up a number of big plays. Five Kansas receivers had at least one reception of at least 25 yards and running back Pooka Williams’ longest run was 48 yards.