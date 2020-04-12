Bryce Paup teaching his UNI defensive lineman leadership

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS -- In his first coaching job at Green Bay Southwest high school, University of Northern Iowa defensive line coach Bryce Paup learned an early, valuable lesson.

Paup made an assumption with the older players on his team would be the leaders.

“I expected the kids to just lead,” Paup said. “Then, one day it occurred to me, well dum-dum, if you want them to tackle and you never practice it or never teach them how to tackle and you yell at them all the time to tackle in a game because they are not doing well, how dumb are you? Because you have to practice it, got to teach it.

“So, I did a little research came up with this book and started to teach the team (leadership) and after that it just kind of morphed into a life of its own and by the time in my last year of coaching at the high school I was basically a facilitator and they ran the team. It was very successful.”

Now with the inability to get his hands on his athletes because of the suspension of spring practice because of the COVID-19 virus, Paup is teaching that lesson on the Panther defensive line.

Through email and video conference calls, Paup and his linemen have been studying the book, The Team Captain’s Leadership Manuel by Jeff Janssen.