Buena Vista, American Rivers Conference move football, volleyball and soccer to spring

The American Rivers Conference had a wait-and-see approach on how to handle fall sports. On Tuesday, the Division III Conference that houses eight Iowa schools and one Nebraska school made its decision.
That decision was a common one throughout college sports: Hold off until spring.
The three sports that are postponed are football, volleyball as well as men’s and women’s soccer. However, cross country, golf and tennis will be played as normal this fall, and those athletes of Buena Vista University will report Sunday to spread out the athletes on move-in.
“I can speak for Buena Vista that we feel good about it,” Beavers athletics director Jack Denholm said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “We’re going to move forward. We thought this was the best route we needed to go. We’re all in this together.”
The A-R-C’s Presidents Council made the decision Monday evening, and affected BVU students were notified through email Tuesday. The move followed the direction taken by other NCAA conferences that have cancelled or postponed competition this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buena Vista University is one of those eight schools, and Denholm is satisfied with the decision.
“After we sat down collectively as a conference group, we talked with the presidents, we felt the best interest for us, for our student-athletes moving forward, this is the best thing to do,” Denholm said. “We’re basically just flipping the seasons. Hopefully in the spring, we can play some football games and soccer matches and volleyball matches.”
If the spring season does happen, those three sports will play a scaled-down schedule, and because of that, all student-athletes will get an extra year of athletic eligibility, if they choose to use it.
Denholm, the athletic training staff, and other BVU administrators have been following what the NCAA has been doing and what regulations they had been setting.
The NCAA gives its programs 114 days to practice for the nine months, and now that competition has been moved to 2021, the Beavers football, volleyball and soccer programs can use those days whenever it wants.
“That’s going to help us spread out our practices,” Denholm said. “We’ve got 10 days for team-building days. We have quite a bit of time we can spend with our athletes and do different things. Fall practices are going to look a lot different. We have some skill-development things, we’ve got things where we’re breaking into small groups. We’re going to try to keep them safe as possible and do the best we can.”
The student-athletes who play football, soccer and volleyball returned to the Storm Lake campus on Tuesday. The athletes met with Denholm and coaches at a 5:30 p.m. meeting.
Before that, Denholm assisted the staff in getting the student-athletes checked into BVU. Denholm saw nothing but smiles during the four-hour check-in period, noticing that the Beavers were all happy to see one another.
“We’re going to try to keep them occupied the best we can before they start school August 24,” Denholm said. “The one thing I can say, kids wanted to come back to school. They wanted to be around their teammates. They wanted to be here. There’s a lot of kids happy to see each other. There’s some of these kids that have not been able to get in weight rooms … to have them come back in some type of semblance of order, I think they relish that.”
