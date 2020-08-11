Buena Vista, American Rivers Conference move football, volleyball and soccer to spring

If the spring season does happen, those three sports will play a scaled-down schedule, and because of that, all student-athletes will get an extra year of athletic eligibility, if they choose to use it.

Denholm, the athletic training staff, and other BVU administrators have been following what the NCAA has been doing and what regulations they had been setting.

The NCAA gives its programs 114 days to practice for the nine months, and now that competition has been moved to 2021, the Beavers football, volleyball and soccer programs can use those days whenever it wants.

“That’s going to help us spread out our practices,” Denholm said. “We’ve got 10 days for team-building days. We have quite a bit of time we can spend with our athletes and do different things. Fall practices are going to look a lot different. We have some skill-development things, we’ve got things where we’re breaking into small groups. We’re going to try to keep them safe as possible and do the best we can.”

The student-athletes who play football, soccer and volleyball returned to the Storm Lake campus on Tuesday. The athletes met with Denholm and coaches at a 5:30 p.m. meeting.