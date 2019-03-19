TUCSON, Ariz. - Starting pitcher Tyler Tennyson belted a two-run home run in the third inning to give Buena Vista a 4-0 lead and the Beavers held on for a 5-4 win over St. John's (Minn.) in college baseball action Tuesday.
Buena Vista (6-7) also got four hits from Tyler Stolze and three from Noah Paper. BVU used seven pitchers in the game with Egan Bonde getting the pitching win in relief of Tennyson and Bryce Rheault working around a pair of walks in the ninth inning to earn the save.
The Beavers finished their Arizona trip with four wins in seven games and are scheduled to start America Rivers Conference play Friday at Simpson.