STORM LAKE, Iowa — A group chat for the entire Buena Vista University baseball team often dives into discussion of the 2019 season, a campaign that reached its conclusion in the NCAA Division III National Tournament.
“We always talk about it,” says Devon Van Houten, a junior to-be. “It’s almost like we can’t believe it happened.”
The Beavers won 13 of 14 games late in the season, claimed the American Rivers Conference Tournament, and snagged a berth in the national meet.
The goal? Get there again.
To that end, Van Houten and five of his teammates play baseball this summer for the Storm Lake Whitecaps, members of the Pioneer Collegiate Baseball League, a collection of teams from Carroll to Albert Lea, Minn., squads featuring their fair share of collegiate talent.
BVU players toiling for the Whitecaps this summer include: Van Houten; Colton Mills; Nick Henrichs; Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School graduate Ryley McGregor; Coleman Roberts; and Michael Demers, who played baseball at Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School before focusing on basketball as a Beaver.
The team is coached by Noah Paper, who graduated from BVU in May, and senior to-be All-American Bryce Rheault.
Van Houten and McGregor enjoy working to sharpen their skills throughout the 40-game summer slate, a change from one year ago when both took the entire summer off.
“This will help me develop as a pitcher,” Van Houten says. “We see very good competition in this league.”
“Last summer I went home to Sergeant Bluff and worked,” says McGregor, a junior to-be who majors in physical education and coaching. “I lifted weights and played catch or took batting practice. This summer I’ll play in 40 games and get to work on things both offensively and defensively.”
McGregor is also stretching himself mentally, thanks, in part, to a summer stay with the DeMeys, McGregor's host family, and their budding baseball prospect Hunter DeMey, a freshman to-be at Storm Lake High School who splits his baseball time on the little league and high school diamonds this summer.
At some point, McGregor will have his team of young players to challenge, cheer, and encourage through the rigors of a long season. Offering tips and support to a young Tornadoes player represents one small way McGregor says he can give back to a community that’s been so supportive of the BVU baseball program for years.
“We can’t thank the BVU and local community enough for the way they’ve supported us,” he says.
Beyond the big picture, there is baseball to play. And being in Storm Lake this summer, McGregor says, should have this outfielder, and his teammates, primed for another title run.
“I’m using this summer to work on things in the hopes that after a good fall I’ll be able to hit the ground running next spring,” he says. “I know that the experience of staying here and playing against players from all over the country is going to make me a better player in the end.”
For players, remaining in Storm Lake and on the baseball diamond together should prove beneficial as the Beavers seek to repeat a national tourney appearance.
“We (the BVU players on the Whitecaps roster) do workouts at 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday with Coach Josh Cue, our strength and conditioning coach,” says Van Houten, a rehab health sciences major from Des Moines. “And then we work and play baseball. I know I’m staying a lot busier this summer.”
The Whitecaps celebrate BVU Night at Memorial Field in Storm Lake on Saturday, July 20 when the team faces the Albert Lea Lakers.