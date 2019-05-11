CEDAR RAPIDS - Buena Vista completed an unlikely run to the American Rivers Conference post-season baseball title with a 5-1 win over regular-season champion Coe Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field.
The Beavers finally gave up a run in the tournament after winning their first two games by shut out but were already up 5-0 by that points and on their way to their third loop baseball title in program history and for Coach Steve Eddie.
Buena Vista got its first two runs on sacrifice fly's, by Peyton Renning in the third inning and Logan Mueller in the fourth. Two more BVU runs came home later in the third on an an RBI single by Tyler Stoltze and an error on Ryley McGregor's grounder to second.
Pitcher Eric LaRue got the start of Buena Vista and went 5 2/3 inning, giving up a run on four hits and a pair of walks. Relievers Tyler Tennyson and Gage Smart came on to pitch scoreless relief the rest of the way, with Smart earning a six-out save to wrap up the Beavers first conference title since 2014.
Buena Vista (25-17) has an impressive 14-1 record in its last 15 games, rebounding from a 11-16 record at one point in the middle of the season. The Beavers will now await their NCAA Division III post-season appointment, which will be announced Monday at noon. Coe, the 12th ranked team in Division III and now 34-5 this season, will likely earn a an at large berth as well.