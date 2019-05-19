RIVER FOREST, Ill. -- The Buena Vista baseball team was able to stick with Concordia Chicago early on in an elimination game of the NCAA Division III regional game on Sunday.
The two teams traded runs in the first inning when Concordia Chicago scored four in the second inning. The Beavers responded with three runs in the bottom of the second to trail by a run.
But Concordia Chicago scored a run in the third inning and held the Beavers scoreless for the next four. Concordia Chicago added a run in the fifth and sixth innings and two more runs in the seventh put them up 10-4. The Beavers only managed one more run, in the seventh, as Concordia added a final run in the ninth and ended Buena Vista's season with an 11-5 victory on Sunday.
Buena Vista ends the season with a 26-19 record. Concordia Chicago improves to 40-8 and plays for the D-II regional championship.
Bryce Rheault had three more hits in the loss for the Beavers to extend his school record to 75 in a season. He heads into next season 40 hits shy of tying the all-time BVU mark.
Peyton Renning hit his first home run of the season in his second-to-last career at bat. The Beavers had two doubles in the game and finished the season with 88, which is the fifth-most all-time in a season in the program's history.
Ryley McGregor was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the loss and Tyler Stoltze was 1-for-4 with a run scored.