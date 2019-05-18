LAKE FOREST, Ill. - Bryce Rheault and Joe Rock had three hits apiece to lead Buena Vista to a 7-3 win over St. John's (Minn.) in an elimination game at the Concordia Chicago Division III baseball regional Saturday morning.
Rheault had a double and two singles, which pushed his season total for hits to 72, passing the old school mark of 71 set in 2010 by Brandon Pietrzyk.
The game was scoreless until the fourth inning when the Beavers scored twice, the big hit coming on a two-run double to right center field by Ryley McGregor.
Rock plated another run on a double in the fifth that scored Rheault to increase the BVU lead to 3-0 but a three-run sixth inning by the Johnnies tied the game at 3-3.
But the Beavers took command once again an inning later, scoring four times with a double down the left field line by Rock driving in Rheault with the go-ahead run. Nick Henrichs and Tyler Stoltze also chipped in run-scoring singles and Stoltze came in on a wild pitch to wrap up the frame with BVU up 7-3.
Henrichs was the starting pitcher for the Beavers and allowed just one hit and three walks before leaving in the sixth inning when St. John's mounted its game-tying rally. Tyler Tennyson came on to give up the game-tying hit but allowed no further damage and got credit for the pitching win. Gage Smart worked the final two innings and worked out of a one-out jam in the eighth inning to give the Beavers the win.
Buena Vista was scheduled to play another elimination game later Saturday but rain in the area forced a suspension of a winner's bracket game between Concordia Chicago and Baldwin Walllace with the hosts clinging to a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning. Buena Vista will take on the loser of that game, which is scheduled to resume at 9 a.m. Sunday.