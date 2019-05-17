RIVER FOREST, Ill. - Buena Vista got another strong pitching outing from starter Egan Bonde but he was out dueled by Concordia Chicago's Adam Gregory and the Cougars went on to claim a 2-0 win a first round NCAA Division III baseball game Friday.
Concordia Chicago manufactured a run each in the fourth and eighth innings, scoring on a fielder's choice in the fourth and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
The Beavers out hit the Cougars 7-5 and missed on a big opportunity to take the lead in the top of the first when Peyton Renning singled, stole second but was thrown out trying the advance on a ground out.
The Beavers also had two hits in both the third and seventh innings but Gregory got strikes outs both times to end the threats.
Bonde pitched 7 1/3 innings and gave up five hits and no walks while fanning four. Renning and Joe Rock had two singles apiece for BVU, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped in the loss.
Bryce Rheault also had a single to raise his season total to 69, two shy of the program's all-time season mark.
Buena Vista (24-18) will face St. John's (Minn.) at 9 a.m. in an elimination game Saturday. The Johnnies lost 5-4 to Baldwin Wallace in 10 innings after leading 4-0 midway through the game. BVU and St. John's squared off earlier this season in Arizona with the Beavers coincidentally winning by the same 5-4 score.