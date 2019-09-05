ST. PAUL, Minn. — Eric Pacheco caught two touchdown passes for the Buena Vista University football team on Thursday, as the Beavers defeated Hamline 51-7 in the Twin Cities.
The Beavers (1-0) jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first quarter.
Adrian Griffin got the scoring started with a 1-yard rushing touchdown with 10 minutes, 39 seconds left in the opening quarter. Griffin's TD run capped off a five-play, 51-yard drive that lasted exactly 2 minutes.
Later in the first quarter, Joe Hayden picked up a blocked punt in the end zone that put BVU ahead 13-0.
Stephen Grimm ended the 20-point frenzy with a 12-yard run, and that was the only play of that drive with 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Pacheco got in on the scoring with a 14-yard reception from quarterback Reyes Lara III in the second quarter. Pacheco's second TD reception came late in the third quarter that put the Beavers up 45-0 at the time.
Isaia Morones also caught a TD pass, as he had a 50-yard score in the second quarter that ended a 70-yard drive.
Grimm and Jacob Bixenman also had separate 5-yard carries in the second half for touchdown rushes.
The Beavers amassed 552 total yards, while Hamline had just 32 total yards in the entire game. The Vipers had 33 passing yards and minus-1 rushing yards.
BVU's defense held Hamline to no third-down conversions out of 10 attempts. The Vipers were 0-for-3 on fourth downs, too.
Lara III was 7-for-14 for 161 yards and two touchdowns. Dylan Laughlin also threw a passing touchdown, and he was 10-for-15 for 94 yards.
Grimm led the rushing attack with an 81-yard game on 12 touches.
Pacheco earned 105 yards on five catches.