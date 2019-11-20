Buena Vista men improve to 5-0

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista built a double-digit lead going into the halftime and the Beavers continued to add to it after halftime, outscoring Crown by 23 points in the second half as BVU improved to 5-0 on the season with a 93-59 victory on Wednesday.

Buena Vista shot 47.1 percent in the game and held Crown to 39 percent passing and forced 20 turnovers.

D.J. McNeal came off the bend and finished with 22 points and seven rebounds and Lincoln Rock hit four 3-pointers and finsihed with 16 points and six rebounds. Brendan Gary also scored double-digits off the bench, finsihing with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds - five were offensive. Timothy Jeffries had 10 points and Michael Demers finished with seven rebounds and six points. Alex Rogers Jr. had four assists and Dominic Sesma had three steals and six points as did Garrett Sittner.

The Beavers are 5-0 for the first time since the 2004-05 season when they went 8-0. Buena Vista hosts Northwestern-St. Paul on Saturday at 3 p.m. Nrothwestern-St. Paul made it to the second round of the NCAA Division-III tournament last year.

