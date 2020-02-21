Buena Vista men's basketball embraces new coach Trevor Johnson as season nears end

At the beginning of the season, Buena Vista University men’s basketball coach Trevor Johnson wasn’t sure what type of team he had going into his first season with the Beavers.
Fast forward to this week, and the Beavers enter their regular-season finale Saturday at Simpson College with an 18-6 record and a berth in next week’s American Rivers Conference tournament.
Buena Vista is locked into the No. 4 seed for the tournament with Nebraska Wesleyan owning the top seed. The other seeds are up for grabs, but the Beavers will have to go on the road Tuesday for their ARC tourney opener.
However, if Johnson thought having an 18-win season so far was a reality, the first-year Beavers wouldn’t have believed it when he took the job in the off-season.
"I couldn’t be happier with the guys buying in what we’re trying to do,” Johnson said. “Their attitudes and way they’ve embraced everything is fantastic.”
The Beavers were entering the season with their third different coach in as many seasons, and there was some uneasiness among the players having to learn a new system.
Johnson noticed that, but he wasn’t concerned. He realized what type of situation that the Beavers players were in.
This was the third newest offense that the upperclassmen had to learn. They were unsure what they were doing.
“As we went through the season, their comfort level, and their ability to execute was a great improvement,” Johnson said. “I think that’s one of the big reasons we’ve been successful. … I’m thrilled to be coaching them.”
The Beavers have won three out of their last four games, and have bounced back from a three-game losing streak at the beginning of the month.
BVU scored 68 second-half points Wednesday in its 97-85 win over Central at home. The Beavers opened the half making seven 3-pointers and made 64 percent of their shots. They also had 19 assists in that second half.
That win helped the Beavers get to 10 home wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
“I think that has to be our best half of the season,” Johnson said. “The guys executed at a really high level. When we’re playing together, when we’re playing at our tempo, we’re a really hard team to stop.”
When BVU senior Timothy Jefferies walked into Johnson’s office the first time, he admitted there was a little hesitancy, given he was playing for his third coach while at BVU. The other two were current Dordt men’s coach Brian Van Haaften and current Mount Marty coach Todd Lorensen.
“It was very different, personally for me,” Jefferies said. “I remember (Johnson) saying that he wanted to get BV back to its former glory, and that was something that really struck me. That first meeting went a lot better than I expected.”
Jefferies realized how much of a background Johnson had and even in that meeting, Johnson drew up some plays to show Jefferies how different plays were going to be set up compared to Lorensen and Van Haaften.
“That’s something you don’t see in a first-year head coach, and that’s something that really caught my attention,” Jefferies said. “He broke things down for me in a way that I could understand. He’s never lied to me once. That’s something I commend him for doing.”
Jefferies is BVU’s leading scorer with 17.9 points per game, good for fourth-best in the ARC. Jefferies has scored 26 points in four different games with his most recent 26-point game coming on Dec. 7 against Wartburg.
He also scored 22 points on Feb. 12, and that also came against the Knights. He recorded his 1,000th career point during overtime victory at Loras earlier this season
None of those accolades mean much to Jefferies unless the Beavers win.
“I remember coming in as a freshman and coming in and looking up to older guys like Kennedy Drey, my older brother, David. And now to be in those guys shoes is an amazing feeling. Coming into the season, I was just worried about wins, and I think that shows through my play.”
The Beavers’ No. 2 scorer is Storm Lake St. Mary’s High School graduate Michael Demers.
Demers is 12th in the conference in scoring (15.1 ppg), and has a 46-percent shooting rate on the season.
His senior teammate appreciates what Demers has done..
“My man Mike has made a huge jump this season,” Jefferies said. “I tell him all the time, ‘You’re a shooter, so just shoot it.’ He’s stepped up big in a lot of games this season. … I think if he keeps this up, he’s already going down in the record books.”