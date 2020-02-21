Buena Vista men's basketball embraces new coach Trevor Johnson as season nears end

“As we went through the season, their comfort level, and their ability to execute was a great improvement,” Johnson said. “I think that’s one of the big reasons we’ve been successful. … I’m thrilled to be coaching them.”

The Beavers have won three out of their last four games, and have bounced back from a three-game losing streak at the beginning of the month.

BVU scored 68 second-half points Wednesday in its 97-85 win over Central at home. The Beavers opened the half making seven 3-pointers and made 64 percent of their shots. They also had 19 assists in that second half.

That win helped the Beavers get to 10 home wins for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

“I think that has to be our best half of the season,” Johnson said. “The guys executed at a really high level. When we’re playing together, when we’re playing at our tempo, we’re a really hard team to stop.”

When BVU senior Timothy Jefferies walked into Johnson’s office the first time, he admitted there was a little hesitancy, given he was playing for his third coach while at BVU. The other two were current Dordt men’s coach Brian Van Haaften and current Mount Marty coach Todd Lorensen.