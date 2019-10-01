INDIANOLA, Iowa -- Buena Vista was carried to five sets but came back from a 2-1 match deficit to down Simpson 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 28-26, 15-11 in an American Rivers Conference volleyball match Tuesday evening.
Sydney McLaren and Kaitie Serkitz had 17 and 16 kills, respectively for the Beavers. Hannah Smith also had 11 kills and Taylor Wedemeyer 40 assists and 12 digs for BVU, which has opened ARC play with a 2-1 mark after going 3-10 in non-conference matches so far this season.
Summer Goss led the Beaver backline with 27 digs while McLaren also chipped with 19 digs. Hannah Lester had 17 kills to share match honors to lead the Storm (8-9 overall and 0-3 ARC).