TUCSON, Ariz. | Michaela Mason was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs Sunday while leading Buena Vista’s softball team to a 7-0 win over Augsburg.
Mason hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and joined teammate Kate Lesmeister in hitting RBI doubles in the seventh inning.
Buena Vista also received back-to-back RBI doubles in the fourth inning from Carmen Morrison and Savanna Pohlman.
Lesmeister was 2-for-4 in the win while McKynze Hansen and Carlee Guyett each added two hits.
Winning pitcher Marissa Promes allowed two hits and struck out one. Ashtyn Miller allowed three hits and three walks while striking out four in three innings of relief.
BUENA VISTA 3, HAMLINE 2: Mckynze Hansen and Carlee Guyett highlighted a three-run fifth inning by scoring unearned runs that triggered Buena Vista’s softball team to Sunday’s win in Tucson, Ariz.
Michaela Mason singled down the right field line, but Hamline right fielder Cora Stallcup misfielded the ball. It was one of three errors for Hamline in the frame.
Mason and Guyett each went 2-for-3 for the Beavers, who improved to 10-4. Winning pitcher Peyton Gross (6-0) allowed two earned runs, five hits and two walks while striking out seven.
Late Saturday
SOUTH DAKOTA 9, CLEVELAND STATE 0: En route to equaling its victory total from last season, South Dakota hit three home runs during Saturday's 9-0 win over Cleveland State at Macon, Ga.
Lauren Eamiguel highlighted her 2-for-3 slate with a three-run home run in the third inning for the Coyotes. Losing pitcher Kelly Hysong then yielded back-to-back home runs in the fourth, a two-run shot from Ashtyn Blakeman and a solo from Jessica Rogers.
Rogers collected two hits for South Dakota (17-15) along with Camille Fowler and Jamie Holscher. Winning pitcher Dustie Durham allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two.
CONNECTICUT 7, SOUTH DAKOTA 0: Marybeth Olson threw a four-hitter and struck out four as Connecticut clipped South Dakota during Saturday's Mercer Tournament in Macon, Ga.
Dustie Durham had a hit for South Dakota along with Ashtyn Blakeman and Jessica Rogers. Alexis Devers suffered the pitching loss.
BUENA VISTA 10, UW-LA CROSSE 3: The Beavers rallied from an early three-run deficit to down Wisconsin-La Crosse in a college softball game played in Tucson, Ariz. Saturday.
La Crosse scored single runs in each of the first three innings before BVU scored once in the third inning and four more runs in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. Kayden Archibeque had three RBI's with a two-run single and a sacrifice fly while Ashtyn Miller drove in two runs and had three hits, as did Mckynze Hansen. Savanna Pohlmann and Carlee Guyett also had two hits each for the Beavers.