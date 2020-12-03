Buena Vista senior All-American Eric Pacheco stay positive with spring football season

Coach Grant Mollring agrees with Pacheco’s assessment about the spring season. He’s also thrilled to have his senior able to return for a final autumn on Peterson Field.

“The development as a player, a person, and a leader is exactly what we seek for every student-athlete in the BVU program,” Mollring says. “Eric was a multi-sport athlete in high school, and a very good one.

“He came here and focused on BVU football. He spent more time in the weight-room and devoted so many hours in learning even more about the game and what would make him—and his team—better,” Mollring continues. “The knowledge Eric shows, the example he sets as a leader, and his work in the classroom all combine to form an incredible trajectory from the day he first came to campus to his senior year.”

Pacheco, who plans to continue workouts while living and working in Storm Lake this summer, will take physics next fall while completing his senior capstone. He’ll graduate in December 2021, then set his sights on PT school.

If he breaks records at BVU along the way, all the better. Pacheco says the stats will take care of themselves. What he seeks are the key numbers on the scoreboard when the time shows 0:00, those reflecting a BVU victory at the end of each Saturday.