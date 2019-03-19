TUCSON, Ariz. - Buena Vista wrapped up its trip to Arizona with a 7-1 softball record after wins over Wisconsin-Platteville (5-2) and Hamline (8-4) in action Tuesday afternoon.
Ashtyn Miller got the pitching win in the victory over Hamline and also drove in two runs. Miller struck out four batters and had an RBI single in the fifth inning that broke a 4-4 tie. Kate Lesmeister also drove in three in the win over Hamline.
The Beavers trailed 2-1 after five innings in the matchup with Platteville but scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings to claim the win. Lesmeister scored the tying run on an error in the sixth inning and Savannah Pohlmann followed with an RBI single to score Taylor Frain with the go-ahead run. Peyton Gross got the pitching win over UW-Platteville, giving up four hits and four walks while fanning four. BVU returns to Iowa with a 12-4 season mark and are scheduled to host St. Benedict Saturday.