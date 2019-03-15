TUCSON, Ariz. -- Buena Vista won two games in Arizona on Friday, beating Dickinson State 4-2 and Case Western Reserve 7-5, to improve to 7-3 on the season.
In the 4-2 in over Dickinson State, Peyton Gross pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, giving up no runs and no hits, striking out six and walking one.
Buena Vista scored the first two runs of the game and after Dickinson State tied the game in the third, the Beavers scored two runs in the fifth to get the win.
Kayden Archibeque was 3-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI. Kate Lesmeister was 1-for-2 with an RBI and Taylor Frain was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
In the win over Case Western Reserve, Gross again pitched the final 4 2/3 innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on four hits, struck out five and walked one. Ashtyn Miller pitched the first 2 1/3 innings to get the win.
Case Western Reserve opened with a 3-0 lead when Buena Vista took the lead for good with six runs in the bottom of the third.
Brook Linderman was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for BV. Carlee Guyett was 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Michaela Mason was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Mckynze Hansen was 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs and RBI and Archibeque was 2-for-4 with a run scored.