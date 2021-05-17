Buena Vista University physics major relishes array of BVU opportunities

Later, that “here” is the Fritcher Fitness Center inside Siebens Fieldhouse, where Hernandez pushes himself on free weights, adding muscle to support technical instruction he receives from Mark Rial and Sean White, BVU’s wrestling coaches.

“I’ve gotten stronger, and I’ve improved from a technical standpoint,” Hernandez said. “Plus, I like being part of the team.”

Axel Hernandez began wrestling in fifth grade, the year he returned from a four-year stay across the U.S. southern border in Mexico, where his mother was born and raised. Going from Mexico to Texas at that stage represented a setback as Hernandez transitioned from Spanish classroom instruction to classroom instruction in English.

“School was difficult for me,” he said. “Spanish was used in our home, and I knew both languages. I just didn’t know as much as the other kids.”

He began wrestling in fifth grade, gave up the sport as a sixth-grader, and rejoined the wrestling squad in eighth grade. By his junior year at Dumas High, Hernandez was a force, claiming third place in the Texas University Interscholastic League state tourney. As a senior, he won 46 matches while claiming the Texas UIL title.