Buena Vista University record-setter sets pace as senior year begins

“Emily has been such a standout distance runner here at BVU. It has been a long journey for her over the past several years, but she has continued to rewrite the Beaver record books in the distance events,” says Slack, head track and field coach. “Emily has such a solid work ethic and brings a great attitude to practice every day. That work ethic certainly shows in the meet results.

“COVID-19 threw a wrench in the season, but I am fully confident Emily would have made a run to the national meet for the outdoor season last year,” Slack continues. “However, we are hopeful she will still have that chance in the future as she is returning for a final season in ‘Blue & Gold.’ I am so proud of Emily and everything she has accomplished. I am certainly looking forward to one ‘last lap’ with her on our squad.”

That “last lap” will coincide with class and student-teaching assignments for an art education major who will be certified to teach Spanish as well. Hoesing will take a variety of coaching classes this fall to earn a coaching endorsement. Come spring, the Dean’s List honoree will student-teach while competing in both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons for the Beavers.