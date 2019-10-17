MANKATO, Minn. — The Buena Vista volleyball team was two points away from picking up another five-set victory, but it was Bethany Lutheran which rallied for the final three points of the decisive fifth set to walk way with the a 3-2 victory on Wednesday night.
The Vikings got the early momentum by hanging on for a 26-24 victory in the opening set. The teams traded sets all night with BVU winning sets two and four by scores of 25-20 and 25-21 while Bethany Lutheran was victorious in the third, 25-20, before it hung on for a 15-13 win in the fifth.
Bethany Lutheran had an 8-4 advantage in the final stanza before the Beavers rolled off three straight points to get within 8-7, and after the Vikings extended the margin to 12-10, BVU again rolled off three straight to take a 13-12 lead. The Vikings (9-14) finished with a pair of kills and used a hitting error by the Beavers to rally back and avenge an early five-set loss to the Beavers in Storm Lake.
It was another strong night at the net for sophomore Sydney McLaren, who registered a match-high 19 kills and had just four errors for a .242 percentage. Over her last six matches, she has registered 76 kills and only 10 errors, and has a hitting percentage of .332 during that span. She also chipped in with a season-high 28 digs. Freshmen Kaitie Serkiz and Hannah Smith followed with 14 and 13 kills, respectively. Smith needs seven more kills on the year to join the other two with 200 overall.
BVU finished the match with 62 kills, which was three more than the Vikings. Freshman Taylor Wedemeyer dished out 48 assists and also had 20 digs. Summer Goss had a team-leading 33 digs and now sits at 1,411 in her career which is within 37 of moving into a tie for third-place on the program's all-time list. She now has 456 on the year which is within 15 of her career-high and seventh on the single-season charts.
NEBRASKA 3, PURDUE 1: Freshman Madi Kubik had a career-high 22 kills, and the No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team topped No. 20 Purdue, 3-1 (25-21, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15) on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 8,005 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers (14-2, 6-1 Big Ten) were stout defensively for the third match in a row. Nebraska held its third straight opponent to a season low in hitting percentage, as Purdue (11-5, 3-4 Big Ten) hit .099, becoming the third straight Husker foe to hit below .100.
Offensively, Nebraska hit .284, the best hitting percentage by a Purdue opponent this season, and five different Huskers all hit better than .300 on the night. Setter Nicklin Hames had 48 assists, 11 digs and four kills to coordinate the Husker attack.
Kubik stole the show offensively for the Big Red. Her 22 kills on .314 hitting tied Mikaela Foecke's 2015 freshman high of 22 as the most by an NU freshman since Sarah Pavan had 35 in 2004. Lexi Sun chipped in 11 kills on .321 hitting with 15 digs for her third straight double-double. Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills on .375 hitting with three blocks. Jazz Sweet had eight kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach added four kills and a team-best five blocks.
IOWA STATE 3, TCU 0: The Cyclones (12-6, 3-3 Big 12) snapped its two-match losing skid, as they swept TCU 25-23, 25-23 and 25-12 Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum.
The Cyclones were led on offense by Candelaria Herrera who put up 10 kills on the night on .667 hitting from the floor. Josie Herbst and Eleanor Holthaus weren’t far behind, as the two of them contributed eight kills apiece. On the defensive side of the net, Iowa State was led by Avery Rhodes who had six block assists with one solo block. Izzy Enna led the back row with 12 digs, as the Cyclones held the Horned Frogs to .093 hitting for the night.
Set No. 3 saw another rough start as this time seven of the first 10 points were scored from errors and Iowa State found itself with a 7-3 lead. The Cyclones began to run away with things as they pushed the lead out to 18-10 following a Herrera kill. There was no looking back, as Iowa State gained match point and won following a block by Rhodes and Eleanor Holthaus, 25-12. The Cyclones hit .379 in the final set to put the Frogs to rest.