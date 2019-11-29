Buena Vista women lose to Calvin at Simpson tournament

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Gabby Timmer scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Calvin Knights to a 71-53 win over Buena Vista University in a women's basketball game played in Indianola Friday.
Calvin (5-2) led 30-24 at the half and 51-42 after three quarters before pulling away late.
Destiny Einerwold had 15 points and Nicole Lange 10 to lead BVU (1-5).
The Beavers were held to 30 percent shooting overall and were only 5-of-16 from downtown. Calvin outrebounded BVU, 44-30. Jennifer Schneider had a team-high six rebounds with Vanessa Hamlett grabbing three offensive boards.
The Beavers dip to 1-5 overall and will face Concordia-Moorhead on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. to begin the final day of the Classic.