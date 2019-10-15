STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Simpson College women's soccer team scored two goals in each half on Tuesday to defeat Buena Vista University, 4-0.
Cami Schmalz scored the first and last goals for the Storm. Her first goal came 14 minutes, 59 seconds into the match, and it was assisted by Cassidy Price.
Madisen Strecker and Megan Roberts scored the second and third goals for the Storm, then Schmalz scored again in the 67th minute.
BVU's Holly Coogler had the lone shot on goal for the Beavers. BVU goalkeeper Mckeely Tjaden had four saves.
Simpson's women's team is coached by former Bishop Heelan and Briar Cliff assistant coach Jeremy Reinert.