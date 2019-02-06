STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista outscored Central 23-12 in the second quarter to pull away from Central. The Beavers held onto the double-digit advantage, extending it, as Buena Vista picked up its first American Rivers Conference victory with an 85-61 win over Central on Wednesday.
Buena Vista improves to 6-17 overall and 1-13 in the A-R-C. Central falls to 7-15 overall and 3-10 in the A-R-C.
Eric Gerke led Buena Vista with 23 points and she was 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Holly Schneider added 12 points and three assists and Morgan Muhlbauer had 12 points, four assists and four steals. Jenn Poots had 10 points and six rebounds and Cassy Miller had five assists and three steals. Destiny Einerwold had five points and five steals.
For Central, Kristin Hubert had nine points.