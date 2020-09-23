Buena Vista's Diego Aguilera helps save co-worker's life

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Buena Vista University freshman Diego Aguilera will long remember his first day on the job at the Storm Lake Walmart. He helped save a coworker who experienced a heart attack.

Aguilera was being trained as an associate in the produce department when he and his coworker took a break around 6:30 p.m. and retired to a back room. That’s when his coworker told Aguilera he didn’t feel well.

“He sat down on a box of bananas and began sweating,” Aguilera said. “His skin turned pale, so did his lips. He was out of breath.”

The victim tipped his head back and Aguilera began feeling for a pulse, or a heartbeat.

“I didn’t feel a heartbeat, so I began doing chest compressions,” said Aguilera, who, as a team captain for the PSJA Memorial High School wrestling team in Pharr, Tex., became certified in CPR.

The man looked at Aguilera and told him to call in a code white, the alert code Walmart employees use for injuries and situations like this. Aguilera ran to Customer Service, then summoned a manager who called 911.