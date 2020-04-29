Buena Vista's Lake Creek Amateur back on Iowa Golf Association tour

Wilson notes that BVU Golf Course at Lake Creek officials are having patrons observe social distancing measures in attempts to mitigate any spread of Covid-19. There are no rakes in the sand traps yet, nor ball washers on the tee boxes. A piece of foam placed in each hole prevents the ball from disappearing into the cup. Golfers are limited to one cart (each cart is thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after use) and are asked to always remain 10 feet apart from one another. Those mitigation efforts will remain in place for the foreseeable future as course leaders heed the advice of local, state, and national leaders.

“We recognize that this is unchartered territory for the course and for our country as a whole,” Wilson says. “We’re simply trying to provide people with a healthy recreational outlet as the temperatures warm and spring returns to Northwest Iowa.”

And while a formal 50th anniversary celebration won’t take place until 2022, Wilson notes that 50 years ago this fall, the articles of incorporation were adopted, which ultimately turned a 151-acre tract of land into an 18-hole championship layout that surrounds an entire housing subdivision.