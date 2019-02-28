BISMARCK, N.D. -- Wayne State only had four points in the first quarter against the University of Mary in a first round Northern Sun women's basketball tournament game on Wednesday.
Wayne State bounced back with a 20-pound second quarter to get back in the game and then with 1.8 seconds remaining, Halley Busse hit a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats ahead. WSC held on and picked up a win in the NSIC tournament, 54-52, over Mary.
Mary was the No. 3 seed from the North Division. Wayne State is the No. 6 seed from the South Division.
Wayne State improved to 15-14 overall and plays Sioux Falls at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Sioux Falls at the Sanford Pentagon. Mary ends the season with a 17-9 record.
Brittany Bongartz had a double-double for WSC with 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Erin Norling had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Busse finished with 10 points and three steals. The game-winning 3-pointer was her only made three in three attempts.
Gabbi Bohl had 13 points and seven rebounds for Mary and Macy Williams had 12 points. Tonya Dvorak added 11 points and five rebounds.