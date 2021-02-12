BVU senior savors signature victory

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

At BVU, Miller played softball and basketball as a freshman. She then put her cleats on the shelf and focused on basketball, working on her shot and her conditioning for the long winter grind.

The victories for the Beavers haven’t been as plentiful as she would have liked. The low point was a tough 1-24 junior campaign, a season in which BVU showed improvement, but couldn’t quite get over the proverbial hump in American Rivers Conference games.

That changed on Saturday, BVU’s third game in a season shortened by COVID-19.

“I knew we had a really good chance against Luther,” Miller says. “It was Luther’s first game because of COVID-19 issues. We also knew we could run on them. We were confident we had a chance.”

BVU fell behind by 10 points in the second quarter, then charged to take a six-point lead after three quarters. The Norse battled back to gain a two-point cushion in the closing minutes. The Beavers, though, kept applying pressure. Miller and teammates Olivia Larsen, Megan Morenz, Vanessa Hamlett, Kayley Dresback, Christina Schauer, Mya Guzinski, and Jayleen Cole all contributed key steals, rebounds, and stops, especially in the closing minutes, a time in which the Beavers converted seven free throws to clinch the victory in the final 1:01.