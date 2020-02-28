C.J. Fredrick set to return for Iowa

Wieskamp, who said he feels he has just placed too much pressure on himself lately, had 23 points and 10 rebounds in an 89-86 loss to Penn State back on Jan. 4. Fredrick sat out the second half of that game and two subsequent games with what was diagnosed as a stress reaction in his left foot.

That earlier battle with the Nittany Lions at the Palestra in Philadelphia ranks as one of the epic struggles of the Big Ten season. The lead changed hands 24 times — nearly twice as many as in any other Iowa game this season — and the score was tied 10 times.

“You had two teams going up and down. It was a fast-paced game,’’ McCaffery said. “There were a lot of good individual plays, individual performances. There were a ton of lead changes. I think a lot of times people look at what they think as a good game is different teams taking the lead at various points in time. Both teams fought hard. Both teams fought back. It was a really competitive, physical, clean game I thought.’’

That game was eight weeks ago. The Nittany Lions (20-7, 11-6 Big Ten) have used different lineups since then, have incorporated new players into the mix and have played the past six games without No. 2 scorer Myreon Jones, who has been out with an unspecified illness.