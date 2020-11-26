Cailtin Clark scores 27 as Iowa women roll past UNI

IOWA CITY – Things went according to plan Wednesday night for Caitlin Clark and the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The freshman point guard, regarded as one of the top recruits in the nation, scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in her collegiate debut to lead the Hawkeyes to a season-opening 96-81 victory over Northern Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I like to visualize before a game what I want to happen and for the most part, this is what I envisioned,’’ Clark said. “I had a few mistakes I’ll clean up, but it’s a start.’’

It also allowed Iowa to avenge a defeat from a year ago when the Panthers hung an 88-66 loss on the Hawkeyes.

“It feels good to get that one back,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said. “Something clicked for us after that loss, but this was one we wanted to get back if we could.’’

Mostly, Bluder said, she was “thankful’’ the Hawkeyes had a chance to play and she didn’t mind the fact that a young Iowa team with eight freshman and sophomores on its roster played well.

The Hawkeyes shot 53 percent, out-rebounded the Panthers 44-34 and put the game away with a 38-point third quarter.