Caitlin Clark has triple-double in win over Western Illinois

IOWA CITY – Caitlin Clark expects to be more than a scorer for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The freshman didn’t match her nation-leading scoring average of 29.8 points per game Tuesday, but collected her share of points and did so much more for the Hawkeyes in a 92-65 rout of Western Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Clark recorded the first triple-double by a Hawkeye since Samantha Logic accomplished the feat during a 2015 NCAA tourney game against Baylor, grabbing 13 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists to go with a 13-point effort.

The contribution came as Clark labored from the field, hitting just three of the 15 shots she attempted while finding other ways to help Iowa extend its home winning streak to 40 games.

“Everybody is going to have off nights,’’ Clark said.

With six Hawkeyes scoring in double figures, it was the type of off night coach Lisa Bluder is willing to accept.

“She found other ways to contribute,’’ Bluder said. “Caitlin is a player who sets high goals and expectations for herself. That’s what champions do. They find ways.’’

Clark was limited to one field goal in the first half, but made it count.