Caledonia's Eli King commits to Iowa State

King said he likes Otzelberger's vision for the Cyclones, which he described as "blue-collar," and said he has been told he would have an opportunity to make an impact right away, though he acknowledged that wasn't a certainty.

For now, King is focused on recovering from his meniscus injury.

King underwent surgery on Jan. 12 and said he was recently allowed to take normal jump shots. He hopes to be able to start running in straight lines in a few weeks, with lateral movement following that.

King indicated that he's on track to be recovered by July, though he noted, "There's no reason to rush it."

"I think the more and more along we go, I've accepted it," he said. "I know what I can and can't do. ... I obviously don't want to do something stupid now for a minute and a half or something dumb that isn't going to help me at all, that would hurt me in the long run or make it so it can't heal.

"I know I've got to be smart with it, and it'll be good when it's time."

