Caledonia's Eli King commits to Iowa State

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The basketball season started on a low note for Eli King, but the Caledonia High School junior standout has plenty of reason to be excited about the future.
King has committed to play collegiately at Iowa State, he confirmed earlier this week.
"I'm definitely very excited to be here today and looking forward to the next step," King said.
The 6-foot-3 junior guard, who also had offers from Minnesota, Iowa and Stanford, missed this past season with a torn meniscus but averaged 16.2 points on 63-percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.3 steals per game as a sophomore.
Despite playing without King this past season, Caledonia was the runner-up in MSHSL Class AA. The Warriors narrowly fell 51-49 to Waseca in the state title game on April 10.
"I obviously wish I was out there with them, but I also still enjoyed it," King said. "And what they did without me was still very fun to watch and pretty exciting, honestly."
An explosive and athletic guard, King was a first-team All-Tribune selection as a sophomore and already has more than 1,000 career points. King is also a standout on the football field but decided late last year to pursue basketball at the next level.
He will join a program currently under the direction of T.J. Otzelberger, who was named the team's head coach in March and previously recruited Owen and Noah King while at South Dakota State. Otzelberger also recruited Onalaska's Matt Thomas during a prior stint as an assistant at Iowa State.
King said the hiring of Kyle Green as an assistant coach and the commitment of Tamin Lipsey — a Class of 2022 point guard from Ames, Iowa — factored into his decision to join the Cyclones, but the biggest reason he'll be heading to Iowa State is the relationship he has with Otzelberger.
"Ever since probably the summer going into seventh grade, I've known him," King said. "Over time, (our relationship has) obviously gotten strong and we've gotten closer. ...
"(Otzelberger is) definitely someone I feel comfortable with in doing anything. So knowing him like that and being sure about it is definitely nice."
The Cyclones are coming off a 2-22 season with their lone wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Jackson State, and Iowa State has already lost significant contributors from that group.
Two of the team's top three scorers from this past season were seniors: Jalen Coleman-Lands, who has put his name in the transfer portal, and Solomon Young, who will not exercise the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rasir Bolton, the Cyclones' leader in scoring and assists, has also entered the transfer portal.
But Iowa State has notable transfers coming in — including Tristan Enaruna from Kansas and Gabe Kalscheur from Minnesota — and has signed a 2021 four-star recruit in Tyrese Hunter, a 6-1 point guard from Racine St. Catherine's.
King said he likes Otzelberger's vision for the Cyclones, which he described as "blue-collar," and said he has been told he would have an opportunity to make an impact right away, though he acknowledged that wasn't a certainty.
For now, King is focused on recovering from his meniscus injury.
King underwent surgery on Jan. 12 and said he was recently allowed to take normal jump shots. He hopes to be able to start running in straight lines in a few weeks, with lateral movement following that.
King indicated that he's on track to be recovered by July, though he noted, "There's no reason to rush it."
"I think the more and more along we go, I've accepted it," he said. "I know what I can and can't do. ... I obviously don't want to do something stupid now for a minute and a half or something dumb that isn't going to help me at all, that would hurt me in the long run or make it so it can't heal.
"I know I've got to be smart with it, and it'll be good when it's time."