Casino bill changes protect keno parlors, limit Husker betting

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Legislature on Thursday amended its casino gambling implementation legislation to level the playing field for community keno parlors and ban casino sports betting on games involving Nebraska sports teams when they are competing within the state.

Those changes were designed to meet the objections of a number of senators in an effort to ensure that the bill (LB561) can command the supermajority vote of at least 33 of the 49 senators that ultimately will be required to implement the legislation on final enactment.

The sports betting change was added to attract the votes of a few senators who had strenuously argued against allowing sports betting on the Huskers when they are playing games in Lincoln.

Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln urged senators to accept the compromise, which he described as "very reasonable, very smart," in order to ensure that the measure can command 33 votes on final passage.

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln opposed the ban targeted at betting on Husker games when they are played at home, describing that as "completely illogical (and) puritanical nonsense" when such betting will occur by phone or at casinos across the border in Iowa.