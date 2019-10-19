STORM LAKE, Iowa — The Central College football team scored 17 unanswered first-half points that led to the Dutch defeating Buena Vista 44-27 on Saturday at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
Dutch quarterback Blaine Hawkins found Hunter Robinson on two separate pass plays that allowed Central its strong start.
The Beavers scored 14 points in the second quarter. Stephen Grimm put BVU on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Then, Reyes Lara III connected with Isaia Morones for a 5-yard pass score in the final minute of the half.
RJ Rojas then had a 2-yard touchdown fumble recovery in the third quarter, and the final scoring play for the Beavers came on a 6-yard pass from Dylan Laughlin to Eric Pacheco.
Lara was 16-for-28 for 220 yards passing with two interceptions while Laughlin was 11-for-22 with 146 yards.
Morones caught three passes for 90 yards.
Bryland Menicucci led BVU with 39 rushing yards on eight attempts.