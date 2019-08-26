CHICAGO — Small changes in college football’s targeting rule could have a big impact in how games play out in 2019.
Big Ten coordinator of football officials Bill Carollo believes an adjustment being made to the review process that accompanies each targeting call on the field could reduce calls by around 10 percent during the upcoming season.
The rule itself remains unchanged.
Targeting is still defined in the rulebook as “a player taking aim at an opponent for the purposes of attacking with forcible contact with the crown of the helmet’’ or “a player taking aim at a defenseless opponent for the purposes of attacking with forcible contact to the head or neck area.’’
Officials will continue to watch whether a defender lowers his head or attacks with an upward motion at a ball carrier.
The change comes in as replay officials review the call, a mandatory part of the process since 2013.
“All elements of targeting have to be confirmed,’’ Carollo said at last month’s Big Ten kickoff. “Last year if we weren’t sure (following a video review), the play would stand and that player would be disqualified.'’
Now, all elements must be confirmed.
“If not, the player stays in the game. That might be about 10 percent of plays last year. Based on the numbers last year, we’ll have 10 percent possibly less targeting calls this year,’’ Carollo said.
The objective, Carollo said, is to get the call right.
“We want to get this play correct. It’s a very important play as far as health and safety, but it’s also a penalty that is our largest penalty, so we want to make sure we get that correct,’’ he said. “If we aren’t sure, the player will stay in the game.’’
While players will likely benefit from any doubt in the review process, the other change in the targeting rules creates stricter penalties for repeat offenders.
If a player commits three targeting fouls in one season, he will not only be disqualified for the remainder of that game but will also have to sit out one additional game as well.
“It’s a pretty heavy penalty,’’ Carollo said. “So, we’re working with the teams and the players, especially after they get the first one, and we’re going to give them warnings but if they end up with a third targeting penalty it will have to be a progressive penalty and one full game from there.’’
There are a handful of other rule changes as well this year.
Two-man wedges are no longer allowed on kickoff returns, what is now defensive clipping or blocking below the waist will mirror the definition of low blocks on the offensive side of the ball and forceful blind-side blocks are now illegal and subject to a 15-yard penalty.
The only other rule change of note for 2019 involves overtime.
Beginning with the fifth overtime in a game — something that has taken place at the FBS level at least once in each of the past two seasons – teams will get the ball at the 3-yard line with one chance to score a two-point conversion rather than starting a four-down possession from the 25-yard line.
“When you get over 250 plays in a game, it becomes dangerous to the players’ health,’’ Carollo said. “We don’t want the game to end in a tie, but we want the game to keep moving and we want it to end once we get to that point.’’