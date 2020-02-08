Chargers suffer damaging setback loss to Midland

“Whatever it is we had these last few games we have to find a way to get that back fast,” Svagera said. “For whatever reason we didn’t have it today and we’ve got a find a way to get that again very quickly. Time’s running short. We have to find some urgency and whatever we had for an eight or nine-day stretch we have to bottle that up and get it again.”

Midland (8-15, 4-12), completely flipped things around in the second half. After trailing 61-50, the Warriors went on a tear, outscoring Briar Cliff 30-11 over the next 10 minutes.

The Chargers, though, erased an 80-72 deficit and took an 83-82 lead on the second of back-to-back layups by Jaden Kleinhesselink with 3:59 remaining.

Behind Laurence Merritt and Bowen Sandquist – who combined for 53 points – Midland took command for good after that. Briar Cliff took its final lead at the 3:07 mark on a conventional 3-point play by Wil Johnson, but Sandquist answered with a contested bucket along the baseline.

Merritt, who fired in a game-high 34 points, nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 1:24 mark and after a missed three by the Chargers, drove to the hoop for another basket, making it 92-86 with 44.5 ticks remaining.