Chargers suffer damaging setback loss to Midland

SIOUX CITY — For whatever reason, the mojo that had carried Briar Cliff to wins over three nationally ranked men’s basketball teams in a row disappeared in the second half Saturday.
As a result, the Chargers suffered a damaging setback in their attempt to make the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament, 96-89, to Midland at the Newman Flanagan Center.
Briar Cliff had a 61-50 lead with 16 minutes left but let it slip away, then regained the advantage with four minutes left, only to again squander away its chances against a team that had lost six consecutive games.
“I just thought they came out with a much higher level of urgency and intensity to start the second half,” Briar Cliff Coach Mark Svagera said. “They cut our lead right away, I thought we had a couple of bad offensive possessions that led to points for them. Then down the stretch we just weren’t able to finish possessions, gave up offensive rebound after offensive rebound.
“That’s a disappointing way to lose when you feel you have the game in control and then things flip. After the run we’ve been on it’s a disappointing way to end it.”
Briar Cliff, now 14-13 overall, had won its last three games over NAIA Division II No. 17 Mount Marty, No. 1 Morningside and No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan.
Saturday’s loss left the Chargers 5-12 in the GPAC, 1.5 games behind Hastings for the eighth and final spot in the postseason league tournament. Jamestown did BCU a favor by beating Hastings 90-71 and the Chargers have three conference games remaining, all at home.
“Whatever it is we had these last few games we have to find a way to get that back fast,” Svagera said. “For whatever reason we didn’t have it today and we’ve got a find a way to get that again very quickly. Time’s running short. We have to find some urgency and whatever we had for an eight or nine-day stretch we have to bottle that up and get it again.”
Midland (8-15, 4-12), completely flipped things around in the second half. After trailing 61-50, the Warriors went on a tear, outscoring Briar Cliff 30-11 over the next 10 minutes.
The Chargers, though, erased an 80-72 deficit and took an 83-82 lead on the second of back-to-back layups by Jaden Kleinhesselink with 3:59 remaining.
Behind Laurence Merritt and Bowen Sandquist – who combined for 53 points – Midland took command for good after that. Briar Cliff took its final lead at the 3:07 mark on a conventional 3-point play by Wil Johnson, but Sandquist answered with a contested bucket along the baseline.
Merritt, who fired in a game-high 34 points, nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key at the 1:24 mark and after a missed three by the Chargers, drove to the hoop for another basket, making it 92-86 with 44.5 ticks remaining.
Briar Cliff’s Ethan Freidel scored the last of his 30 points on a trey with 38.9 seconds left, but that turned out to be the final points for the Chargers. Merritt converted two free throws to make it a five-point Midland lead with 26.8 seconds left and BCU missed its last four attempts.
Briar Cliff opened up some breathing room in the final 10 minutes of the first half and enjoyed a 50-41 lead at intermission.
“I thought we did some really good things the first half,” Svagera said. “There were a couple times we took some early shots we didn’t necessarily need to take and gave up some easy buckets and I thought maybe we could have a bigger lead at halftime.
“Maybe that’s what started it, I don’t know. I wish I knew what it was because it’s just a frustrating way to end the great run we’ve had.”
Sandquist finished with 19 points and Kylan Smallwood 14 for Midland, which completed a season sweep of Briar Cliff. The Warriors won 99-86 in Fremont, Nebraska, earlier this season.
Freidel – who went over 1,000 points for his career in the win over Dakota Wesleyan – posted his second straight outing of 30 points or more. Kleinhesslink added 20 points and Jackson Lamb 16, although Lamb scored just three points in the second half and made one 3-pointer in five attempts.
The Chargers will have to have a short memory, because Dordt, fourth in the GPAC with a 10-7 mark, visits the Flanagan Center in Wednesday. The Chargers also have home games remaining against Jamestown and Doane.