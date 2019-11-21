Chargers upend Northwestern in dual wrestling match

ORANGE CITY, Iowa - Briar Cliff got the only three falls of the night in consecutive matches to build up an early lead and went on defeat Northwestern 24-16 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference wrestling dual held Wednesday evening.

Matthew Wilke, ranked 18th nationally at 285 pounds, CaRon Watson (125) and Isiah Lysius (133) all got pins to give the Chargers an 18-3 lead to jumpstart the dual.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwestern got the first team points of the night in the 197-pound match when No. 9 ranked D'rell Gist won by 5-3 decision over Caleb Shanks.

Andre Shea got a a 4-2 decision 19th ranked Dante Preciado to stretch the BCU run to five matches before Austin Hendrickson of Northwestern won 6-2 over Brad Wiggs at 149.

Briar Cliff's Ben Peters won by 7-2 decision over Chase Peterson at 157 pounds for the final Charger win of the night. Northwestern's Andrew Null won by major decision at 165 while teammates Dylan Costello (174) and Luke Jenness (184) closed out the dual with wins by decision for the Raiders.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0