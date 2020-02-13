Cherokee's Kaely Hummel nears University of Sioux Falls 3-point all-time record

With all the accomplishments that Hummel has earned in her four years at USF, Traphagen believes that Hummel could be a part of the “Mount Rushmore” of USF’s women’s basketball.

His other three players were: Colorado State transfer Taylor Varsho, Johnson and Sam Knecht.

“The one thing I want you to understand is that it hasn’t been handed to her,” Traphagen said. “She has worked for everything she has gotten. And, what has she worked herself into? A top-5 player ever to play for USF.”

According to Hummel, none of that matters if the Cougars can’t finish the season as well as they’ve started it.

The Cougars, ranked 12th in NCAA Division II, have the chance to clinch the NSIC South this weekend against the Warriors and the Peacocks. USF sits one game in the overall conference standings behind Minnesota-Duluth.

If the Cougars do clinch the division, they’ll have the No. 1 South seed in the NSIC Tournament, which begins Feb. 26 at the higher seed’s home tournament.

They lost in last year’s NSIC Tournament semifinal to Minnesota State-Moorhead, and the NCAA Division II committee shut out the Cougars from the Central Region.

“I know start of the season, this was the season to be,” Hummel said. “... Just starting right at the beginning of the season, we had — and still have — high expectations. Right now is where we have to peak and where things get more serious. Every game counts now. We definitely have to get our job done when March comes around.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Sports newsletter Get local sports news delivered to your inbox daily! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.