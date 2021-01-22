Chloe Lamb scores 25 points to lead South Dakota to road win at Western Illinois

MACOMB, Ill. — South Dakota senior guard Chloe Lamb dropped 25 points in the Coyotes’ 73-56 victory at Western Illinois inside Western Hall.

South Dakota (9-3, 5-0 Summit) won its 23rd-straight game in Summit League regular season play.

“Each game and each weekend series presents different challenges and we have to continue to make adjustments to how each team is trying to attack us on offense and also guard us defensively,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. ”

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Western Illinois (3-12, 2-5) played the Coyotes close early in the game – tying the first quarter at 15-all as Grace Gilmore knocked down a buzzer beater. South Dakota shot 60 percent in the second quarter to find a bit of separation and led 41-31 at the break.

It wasn’t until Lamb took over midway through the third quarter that the Coyotes found a comfortable lead. She scored 10-straight points to kick off a 17-1 run for USD. South Dakota held its largest lead of the game, 63-38, early in the fourth quarter.

South Dakota put four Coyotes into double-figures for the third time in Summit play.