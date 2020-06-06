Chris Doyle on administrative leave as Kirk Ferentz responds to former Iowa players tweets

“I missed a chance to look up, speak up and be a better brother. I’m sorry guys. I’m sorry that I let you down,’’ Vandervelde wrote, adding, “… I’m glad this truth is out there. I hope when all is said and done the changes have been made so that Hawkeye football can be a place that every little brother who comes through feels the same pride and love for the program that I do, that no one is ever made to feel lesser because of their background or skin tone.’’

Aaron Mends, who graduated from Iowa and competed last fall as a graduate transfer at Illinois State, said longstanding team guidelines and restrictions – things such as preventing players from commenting on Twitter during their time in the program and requiring players to remove earrings during interview sessions – may be at the heart of the issues.

He explained he chose to speak out in part because he is willing to help initiate change within the program.

“There are copious examples of team rules disguised as ‘culture’ that may or may not be intentionally oppressive in nature. That is part of what makes it hard to be a black player at Iowa,’’ Mends wrote.